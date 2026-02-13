New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav.
San Francisco, CA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bullet in the Brain follows a woman who has been shot in the head and is confronted with the fear of the unknown. The film explores themes of mortality and inevitability, unfolding through a protagonist’s journey toward acceptance, inner peace, and letting go of control.
Set against the broader backdrop of gun violence in the United States, the film seeks to underscore the fragility and brevity of life, while emphasizing the importance of presence, connection, and the celebration of everyday moments.
Visual Language Meets Mobile Cinema Innovation
Unni Rav brings his signature, human-centered visual language to an unexpected yet powerful toolset. Following the protagonist who doesn’t realize the inevitable until the very end, this fragile vulnerability created by Olga Gabris finds a natural alignment with the iPhone-based workflow, traditionally associated with high-end digital cinema cameras.
The film marks a significant advancement in professional mobile filmmaking. Captured exclusively on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and stabilized with the AOCHUAN Gimbal Stabilizer Max V8, the production demonstrates how emerging mobile tools can meet established cinematic standards without sacrificing image quality, flexibility, or creative control.
The project utilized Open Gate recording, capturing the full sensor readout in a native 4:3 aspect ratio. This method preserves maximum image data and allows extensive post-production flexibility, including seamless reframing for both vertical and horizontal exhibition from a single master capture. Recorded in Apple ProRes, the workflow supports professional color grading, finishing, and festival presentation.
Through the Blackmagic Camera app, the production leveraged professional-grade controls such as manual exposure, precise frame-rate management, advanced color handling, and high-bitrate recording—delivering a true cinematic pipeline within a compact, mobile form factor. The result was a highly efficient, low-footprint production environment that supported both creative intimacy and technical rigor.
The compact, lightweight camera system allowed the crew to work physically closer to the actor, reinforcing performance-driven compositions. The reduced scale of the rig minimized the psychological distance often created by large cinema cameras, enabling more natural, vulnerable performances essential for a film driven by internal transformation rather than external action. The camera functions less as an observer and more as a quiet companion to the character.
The project reflects a growing movement within the film industry toward accessible, lightweight production tools that empower filmmakers to work with greater immediacy and intimacy, focusing on the story and creating an unmatched immersive experience.
Further details regarding the film’s narrative, creative team, and distribution plans will be announced soon.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Writer/Director: Olga Gabris
DoP/Cinematographer: Unni Rav
Production House: Visual Narrative Films
Contact
Coffee Cup ProductionsContact
Olga Gabris
415-900-8178
https://www.coffeecupproductions.com/
Olga Gabris
415-900-8178
https://www.coffeecupproductions.com/
