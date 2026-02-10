Author Jason Tannahill’s New Book, "But for the Grace of God," Explores the Connection Between Scriptural Teachings and the Tenants of Alcoholics Anonymous
Recent release “But for the Grace of God: A Bridge between the Big Book and the Bible” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jason Tannahill is a fascinating read that explores the connections found between God’s Holy Word and the Big Book, the foundational text of the Alcoholics Anonymous. Through his writings, Tannahill aims to help readers of all backgrounds find a personal connection to God.
Anonymous since 2018, has completed his new book, “But for the Grace of God: A Bridge between the Big Book and the Bible”: a potent and thought-provoking look at the similarities between God’s teachings from the Bible and the tenants of the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, highlighting the similarities between both texts.
“‘But for the Grace of God’ is a book that was born from a journal. After years of studying the Big Book of ‘Alcoholics Anonymous’ and daily devotionals, a real connection was made,” writes Tannahill. “This book takes passages directly out of the book ‘Alcoholics Anonymous’ and puts them next to scripture from the Bible. There is no intent to advocate for religion in your life. A spiritual connection is what is hoped will be achieved. Setting aside everything we think we know for an open mind is essential to have an experience with the words in this book. [I have] included a short interpretation and his own experience with each page. There is a consideration at the end of each reading for the reader to contemplate their own experience.
“The book is themed with the twelve steps of ‘Alcoholics Anonymous’ and the spiritual principles attached to each step. The goal is for you to see how the principles of recovery are laid out to us in many forms and, if understood from a personal perspective, can be very effective in the lives of recovering people who are in search of a real personal connection with the God of their own understanding.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jason Tannahill’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to expand their journey to a real and personal relationship with God.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "But for the Grace of God: A Bridge between the Big Book and the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
