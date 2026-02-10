Author Jason Tannahill’s New Book, "But for the Grace of God," Explores the Connection Between Scriptural Teachings and the Tenants of Alcoholics Anonymous

Recent release “But for the Grace of God: A Bridge between the Big Book and the Bible” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jason Tannahill is a fascinating read that explores the connections found between God’s Holy Word and the Big Book, the foundational text of the Alcoholics Anonymous. Through his writings, Tannahill aims to help readers of all backgrounds find a personal connection to God.