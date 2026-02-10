Author Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan’s New Book, "General Chemistry," is an Academic Read Exploring Core Chemistry Principles Required for Advanced Scientific Study
Recent release “General Chemistry” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan is a comprehensive introduction to fundamental chemical principles. Primarily aimed at university students, Dr. Sultan integrates concepts, reactions, calculations, and real-world applications to build a strong foundational knowledge in chemistry.
New York, NY, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan, who holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Exeter, UK, has completed his new book, “General Chemistry”: an in-depth guide designed to help emerging scientists and university students to gain a solid understanding of essential principles of chemistry.
Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan has been ranked as one of the top two percent of scientists worldwide according to the Stanford University and Elsevier ranking evaluation process based on science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators in Aug 2024. He was awarded a certificate by the Nobel Prize Committee recognizing his research impact in 1996, and has published more than one hundred journal publications, books, and conference presentations. In addition, the author is the founder of Samf Factory in Sudan for the production of pharmaceutical products and has established several research and industrial labs in the Middle East.
“The book subject is General Chemistry which is concerned with the study of basic concepts that must be mastered for those who wanted to take advantage of this science,” writes Dr. Sultan. “In this book, all the basics that the reader needs are closely related to each other, in order to know and write chemical reactions, make the necessary calculations in a precise way, and to know what is produced, knowing the conditions associated with the reaction, which may increase or limit its speed. So, I covered all the topics that the student needs at the beginning of his university studies, in twenty-one chapters, including the following topics: matter, measurement and chemical calculations, the definition of atoms, molecules and ions, chemical reactions and rate measurements, electronic configuration in atoms and chemical bonds and molecular structure; periodic arrangements of elements; mentioning the element states: gaseous, liquid and solid, thermochemistry and spontaneity of reactions, chemical equilibrium, acid and base reactions, precipitation reactions, kinetics and nuclear reactions, oxidation-reduction reactions, its association with electrochemistry, the study of the properties of metals and the coordination complexes, and finally the foundations of organic chemistry”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan’s enlightening series is a powerful and vital resource for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge of essential principles of chemistry, making it an ideal starting point for students, emerging scientists, or anyone interested in taking their first steps into the study of chemistry.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "General Chemistry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan has been ranked as one of the top two percent of scientists worldwide according to the Stanford University and Elsevier ranking evaluation process based on science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators in Aug 2024. He was awarded a certificate by the Nobel Prize Committee recognizing his research impact in 1996, and has published more than one hundred journal publications, books, and conference presentations. In addition, the author is the founder of Samf Factory in Sudan for the production of pharmaceutical products and has established several research and industrial labs in the Middle East.
“The book subject is General Chemistry which is concerned with the study of basic concepts that must be mastered for those who wanted to take advantage of this science,” writes Dr. Sultan. “In this book, all the basics that the reader needs are closely related to each other, in order to know and write chemical reactions, make the necessary calculations in a precise way, and to know what is produced, knowing the conditions associated with the reaction, which may increase or limit its speed. So, I covered all the topics that the student needs at the beginning of his university studies, in twenty-one chapters, including the following topics: matter, measurement and chemical calculations, the definition of atoms, molecules and ions, chemical reactions and rate measurements, electronic configuration in atoms and chemical bonds and molecular structure; periodic arrangements of elements; mentioning the element states: gaseous, liquid and solid, thermochemistry and spontaneity of reactions, chemical equilibrium, acid and base reactions, precipitation reactions, kinetics and nuclear reactions, oxidation-reduction reactions, its association with electrochemistry, the study of the properties of metals and the coordination complexes, and finally the foundations of organic chemistry”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Professor Dr Salah Mustafa Sultan’s enlightening series is a powerful and vital resource for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge of essential principles of chemistry, making it an ideal starting point for students, emerging scientists, or anyone interested in taking their first steps into the study of chemistry.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "General Chemistry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories