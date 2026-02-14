Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Rock Hill, SC, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120 Carton Closer, integrated with a conveyor to demonstrate a smooth transition between forming and closing functions.
Addressing Today’s Packaging Priorities
Evolving consumer expectations continue to shape packaging strategies across industries. Companies are increasingly focused on formats that support sustainability objectives, reduce environmental impact, and utilize recyclable materials. At the same time, smaller and right‑sized packaging formats are gaining momentum as consumers seek affordability, convenience, portion control, and solutions that help reduce waste and storage challenges.
The rise of e‑commerce and ongoing economic pressures have further increased demand for packaging that is protective, efficient to produce, and visually appealing throughout the supply chain.
The HS Carton Former and IL120 Carton Closer support manufacturers navigating these shifts. Their capability to run recyclable paperboard formats aligns with sustainability initiatives, while their flexibility in handling varied carton sizes enables brands to adapt to changing consumer preferences. Their consistent performance and integration compatibility also make them well‑suited for operations supplying both retail and e‑commerce channels.
HS Carton Former
The HS Carton Former and Tray Erector is a long‑established solution known for its reliability and versatility across bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled & frozen foods, pharmaceutical, and consumer & healthcare sectors.
Key features include:
Forming rates up to 180 cartons/trays per minute
Quick and repeatable changeovers
Allen‑Bradley control platform
Modular design supporting a wide range of carton styles and sizes
The HS accommodates a variety of lock and glue‑form carton styles, including standard three‑flap cartons, front‑flap cartons, turn‑over‑end designs, hooded lids, and shelf‑ready display formats.
The machine on display will be configured to lock‑erect three‑flap cartons.
IL120 Carton Closer
The IL120 three‑flap carton closer and sealer incorporates Bradman Lake’s FCC flexible rubber fingers, enabling the closing of cartons even when products extend above the carton base—without causing jams.
Additional advantages include:
Tool‑less size changeover, ideal for lines running multiple carton sizes
Consistent, repeatable sealing performance
Compatibility with a wide range of three‑flap carton styles
Integration Capabilities
Both the HS Carton Former and Tray Erector and the IL120 Carton Closer and Sealer integrate seamlessly with Bradman Lake’s primary and tertiary packaging equipment, including flow wrappers, case packers, and palletizers. When combined with Bradman Lake loading systems, they also provide a scalable platform for higher levels of automation as production requirements change.
To help attendees visualize complete packaging solutions, videos of several project installations —featuring configurations with flow wrappers, case packers, and palletizers—will be available at the booth.
Whether used as stand‑alone machines or within a fully integrated Bradman Lake line, the HS and IL120 deliver dependable performance and long‑term adaptability.
About Bradman Lake
Established in 1948, Bradman Lake provides innovative packaging solutions to an international client base. The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of packing machinery and turnkey systems to the bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled and frozen foods, consumer, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. In 2022 the company was awarded the prestigious Queens Award for Enterprise. Bradman Lake’s manufacturing plants are located at Beccles and Bristol in the UK and Rock Hill, SC, in the United States. Bradman Lake is a wholly owned subsidiary of the multi-disciplined UK engineering and manufacturing group, Langley Holdings plc.
Contact
Mervat Elrafei
https://www.bradmanlake.com
