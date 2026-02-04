First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service.
Jacksonville, FL, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- American GroundPro announced the rebranding of First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida under a single, unified brand, creating a stronger, more recognizable platform with which to serve customers across the state in the commercial, municipal, HOA, and multi-family markets. The new name and look reflect the company’s growth and evolution into a blown materials and groundcover solutions provider.
Customers can expect the same trusted service, experienced crews, and operational excellence that defined the legacy brands – now delivered under one name with a broader vision. “The rebrand represents where we’re headed as a company and better positions us to deliver consistent, high-quality solutions while continuing to grow alongside our customers,” said Craig Stein, CEO of American GroundPro. David Robinson, Founder and President of American GroundPro stated, "A unified brand reflects our vision for combining multiple blower truck companies under one roof. By streamlining administration and collaborating across markets, we enable our team members to focus on what matters most – serving customers by getting material on the ground, on time, and hassle-free.” The American GroundPro brand positions the company for continued growth, enhanced service offerings, and long-term partnerships across the landscaping, construction, and property management industries.
About American GroundPro
American GroundPro is a professional ground solutions company providing mulch installation, material placement, erosion repair, and related services for commercial, residential, municipal, and large-scale projects. Its integrated platform from manufacturing through installation combined with the size of its fleet enables the company to consistently install the highest quality products on time. Built on the legacy of First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida, American GroundPro combines proven expertise with a unified brand focused on quality, reliability, and results.
Media Contact:
Leslie Pragasam
American GroundPro
904-254-5366
LPragasam@AmericanGroundPro.com
www.AmericanGroundPro.com
