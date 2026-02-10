Joseph O. Njoku-Obi’s Newly Released “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.” is a Faith-Based Guide to Spiritual Growth Through God’s Transforming Work Over Time
“The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph O. Njoku-Obi is an inspiring resource that teaches believers how God uses process, not instant results, to shape lives, heal hearts, and build lasting maturity in Christ.
Rio Vista, CA, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity”: a practical and faith-filled guide for believers seeking deeper transformation. “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity” is the creation of published author, Joseph O. Njoku-Obi, who came to Christ over thirty years ago while struggling with multiple addictions. Through faith and transformation, he found freedom and answered God’s call to minister to others facing similar battles. He began leading men’s groups that provided a safe place for healing from sexual addiction, which grew into ministries focused on restoring individuals and marriages, eventually becoming The Culture of Grace Ministries.
Today, Joseph is a certified Christian life and career coach, ordained minister, speaker, and author. For more than twenty-five years, he has mentored Christian men in relational care and sexual integrity. Alongside his wife, Leona, he also coaches married and engaged couples to strengthen Christ-centered relationships. They live in California and have two adult children.
Joseph O. Njoku-Obi shares, “God can do anything he wants instantly, but in some things, he chooses to use a process. From the creation of the earth and the universe, God could have created everything in an instant. Have you ever wondered why he didn’t? There are many examples of God doing miracles in an instant, healings, and even raising the dead. Why does God choose to do some things instantly, while for others, he uses a process?
When God saves us, we instantly go from death to life (John 5:24). After that, we enter into God’s sanctification process, being conformed and transformed into the image of Christ (Romans 8:29). Today, in our modern world, speed is key. We want things to happen, and we want them to happen now. For many Christians in our modern-day churches, we have brought that worldview into the body of Christ.
The God PROCESS is a journey to first understand that spiritual growth and maturity is a process that happens over time, and we all must choose to enter into it. God will not provide shortcuts, no matter how hard we may pray for one. By understanding and applying each part found in the acronym PROCESS, you can enter the sanctification process that God desires for your life. It is a consistent journey that will grow us up spiritually and relationally, able to impart to us God’s wisdom that will benefit us throughout our lifetime.
A fruitful and effective life in Christ awaits all those who choose to enter into the God PROCESS and to live their lives in pursuit of it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph O. Njoku-Obi’s new book offers readers a biblically grounded pathway toward lasting spiritual growth, healing, and maturity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
