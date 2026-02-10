Joseph O. Njoku-Obi’s Newly Released “The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.” is a Faith-Based Guide to Spiritual Growth Through God’s Transforming Work Over Time

“The God P.R.O.C.E.S.S.: A Biblical Blueprint for Spiritual Growth and Maturity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph O. Njoku-Obi is an inspiring resource that teaches believers how God uses process, not instant results, to shape lives, heal hearts, and build lasting maturity in Christ.