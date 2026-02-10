Allister Day’s Newly Released "humble in Truth" is an Inspiring and Reflective Memoir of Faith, Perseverance, and Personal Growth
“humble in Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Allister Day recounts his journey from small-town Maine to the dangers of professional aviation, revealing how faith, prayer, and self-reflection helped him navigate life’s challenges and discover guidance, love, and solace.
Litchfield, ME, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “humble in Truth”: a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that blends personal storytelling with spiritual insight. “humble in Truth” is the creation of published author, Allister Day, who grew up in a small town in rural Maine, guided by his hardworking mother, supportive sisters, and heroic male relatives. After serving in the Navy and exploring the country, he became a professional freight and charter pilot, facing dangerous challenges that included multiple fatal crashes involving planes he had flown. These experiences led him to deep reflection, prayer, and ultimately discovering faith, providing him with guidance, love, and solace he had long sought.
Day shares, “This book has afforded me the opportunity to defend some truths, expose some lies, and repair some perspectives. It has allowed me the opportunity to reveal something beautiful, share something unique, and offer something indispensable. This literary epiphany is a humble offering from me to you. It is my modest attempt to offer an olive branch, not only from me to you, but to you from them. We would love for you to join us in this Great Commission.
Together, we can raise some expectations, bring forward some solutions, and deliver something wonderful and long-lasting. Every morning offers a fresh start and a new opportunity to induce love and incite laughter. Every second provides us with a unique opportunity to make this life more livable, lively, and lovely. We just have to stay focused. We just have to stay vigilant in our efforts to live respectfully, love unconditionally, and cause others to laugh uncontrollably. And occasionally, we need to save our brothers and sisters from their own stupidity. I often excel in stupidity. Please help!
To be successful in any revolution, crusade, championship, mission, commission, or endeavor, there needs to be a cohesive team effort focusing on an agreed upon goal. To succeed in any worthwhile quest, there needs to be an understanding of what is right and what is wrong. To prevail in the challenges that I’ve carefully outlined in this book, we need to have the wherewithal to differentiate between friend and foe.
Proverbs 4:18-19
The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day. But the way of the wicked is like deep darkness; they do not know what makes them stumble.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allister Day’s new book offers readers a candid and heartfelt look at overcoming adversity, embracing faith, and living with purpose.
Consumers can purchase “humble in Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Humble in Truth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
