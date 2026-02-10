Kerry Troutz’s Newly Released "Sammie and the Snufflebugs" is a Charming Children’s Story About Courage, Empathy, and Facing Fears with Love

“Sammie and the Snufflebugs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerry Troutz is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a beloved dog as she navigates unfamiliar challenges, discovering bravery, compassion, and friendship along the way.