Kerry Troutz’s Newly Released "Sammie and the Snufflebugs" is a Charming Children’s Story About Courage, Empathy, and Facing Fears with Love
“Sammie and the Snufflebugs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerry Troutz is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a beloved dog as she navigates unfamiliar challenges, discovering bravery, compassion, and friendship along the way.
Granbury, TX, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Sammie and the Snufflebugs”: a delightful and thoughtfully written children’s story that gently addresses common childhood fears and anxieties through the eyes of a loyal and lovable dog. “Sammie and the Snufflebugs” is the creation of published author, Kerry Troutz, who has always been deeply connected to nature, animals, and children. Her early explorations and travels nurtured a lifelong fascination with God’s creation, which she further pursued through studies in biology, ecology, and childhood development. Over more than seventy years, animals have been a constant presence in her life, especially dogs. Among them, Sammie, a beloved border collie/corgi mix, held a special place, and this story is a heartfelt tribute to the love, joy, and companionship Sammie brought to her life.
Troutz shares, “Sammie’s family is going on a weekend trip, and she must stay with Grandmom. She would gladly stay with her if it weren’t for three awful things. Three snufflebugs, as she calls them, bother and upset her. Through her courage, cleverness, and love, Sammie faces her snufflebugs. Do they go away, disappear? If they do, are things perfect now? We will see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Troutz’s new book offers young readers and families a warm, engaging story that encourages empathy, resilience, and the understanding that love and courage can help overcome even the most unsettling moments.
Consumers can purchase “Sammie and the Snufflebugs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sammie and the Snufflebugs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories