Larry Blankenship’s Newly Released "MRWM Devotionals" is a Thoughtful Resource for Spiritual Growth and Daily Reflection
“MRWM Devotionals” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Blankenship is a compelling guide for new and seasoned Christians to deepen their faith through daily devotions and meaningful reflections on God’s goodness.
Bandon, OR, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “MRWM Devotionals”: an engaging and faith-driven guide to nurturing a deeper relationship with Christ. “MRWM Devotionals” is the creation of published author, Larry Blankenship, an associate pastor in Bandon, Oregon, where he runs a thrift store and gives clothing, personal health items, and other needed items to the homeless and needy. He is associated with several groups that fight human trafficking, drug addiction, and assists those who may have mental health issues. Larry is married and has eight children and eight grandchildren with more on the way. This is his second book in a three-book trilogy designed to bring growth to the newcomers to Christ.
Blankenship shares, “This is the second book in, hopefully, a three-book series, training new believers how to seek and find Christ. Having daily devotions are an important part of growing in Christ. This book will be a good start for many to be able to set down and read these devotions as they begin to grow in their walk with Jesus.
While writing these out, it was actually growth in my life in a way that I hope others will see as they read and share the goodness of God. It is my heart’s desire to share the good news of him who died to save us. I believe that this will be a good training ground these new and older believers can use.
It is my heart’s desire that many will find the reality of Christ as they read and study these devotions as they read and seek him in the next ninety days.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Blankenship’s new book offers a meaningful path for spiritual development and serves as a resource for believers at all stages of their faith journey. Through insightful devotions, readers are encouraged to embrace daily moments of connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “MRWM Devotionals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MRWM Devotionals”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
