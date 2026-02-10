Serena Dakers’s Newly Released “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Introduces God’s Plan of Salvation
“The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Serena Dakers is a biblically inspired children’s book that teaches families about creation, humanity’s fall, and God’s loving plan of redemption through the Messiah.
Randolph, MA, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption”: a gentle, faith-filled children’s book that presents the foundational elements of biblical truth in a way young readers can understand. “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” is the creation of published author, Serena Dakers.
Dakers shares, “The Messiah is a book for parents and children. It teaches them about their Creator and what he has done for them and will do for them.
It teaches about the creation, when he created man and woman; the fall in the garden, which was caused by the devil, who deceived people; and the redemption that brings them back to the Creator for protection, help, salvation, and an assurance of being with the Creator forever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Serena Dakers’s new book offers families a valuable resource for teaching biblical principles, reinforcing faith at home, and helping children understand God’s love, forgiveness, and promise of eternal life.
Consumers can purchase “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
