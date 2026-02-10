Serena Dakers’s Newly Released “The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Introduces God’s Plan of Salvation

“The Messiah: The Creation, the Fall, and the Perfect Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Serena Dakers is a biblically inspired children’s book that teaches families about creation, humanity’s fall, and God’s loving plan of redemption through the Messiah.