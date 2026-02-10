Edward "Sam" E. Justice’s Newly Released “A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free” is a Reflective Collection of Faith-Based Poetry, Sermons, and Spiritual Writing
“A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward “Sam” E. Justice is a spiritually rich collection of poetry, hymns, sermons, and short reflections rooted in lived experience, Scripture, and a lifelong journey of Christian faith.
Enid, OK, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free”: a contemplative collection of faith-centered poetry and prose that explores themes of worship, discipleship, compassion, justice, and God’s abiding presence in everyday life. “A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free” is the creation of published author, Edward “Sam” E. Justice, who was born in 1946 in Marion, Indiana, and raised in the Jefferson Christian Church community near Upland, Indiana. He attended Jefferson Township schools, graduating from high school in 1964, and studied at Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) for three years.
He entered military service in 1971, serving honorably in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army for six years. After his discharge, he worked in restaurant management and manufacturing before completing his undergraduate degree at Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma. He later earned a graduate degree from Phillips Graduate Seminary, graduating in May 1990.
Ordained as a Disciples of Christ minister in June 1990 at First Christian Church in Cleo Springs, Oklahoma, Justice served multiple congregations, including churches in Cleo Springs, Oklahoma; Sharon, Kansas; and Illiopolis and Washburn, Illinois. Now retired, he continues to serve First Christian Church in Cleo Springs once a month.
Justice shares, “This book is a collection of mainly poetry, but two sermons and a few short stories are interspersed throughout. Most of the work is based on life’s real experience. Some of the poetry is written to fit music in public domain. Many of them are exciting as they focus on the Lord’s Supper. Others are also based on music, but I do not know their copyright status. The works is to honor Christ and the Christians who supported me through the years. These Christians brought Christ to life for me. I take the scriptural reference, “Bought with a Price,” to describe not only Christ but also those who invested much time, energy, and lifestyle to my being. This book is meant to honor them and many others that I may not know.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward “Sam” E. Justice’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and reverent body of work that blends poetry, theology, and lived faith, inviting reflection on Christ’s love, sacrifice, and call to compassionate action.
Consumers can purchase "A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
