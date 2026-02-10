Edward "Sam" E. Justice’s Newly Released “A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free” is a Reflective Collection of Faith-Based Poetry, Sermons, and Spiritual Writing

“A Hymn, O God, of Praises Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward “Sam” E. Justice is a spiritually rich collection of poetry, hymns, sermons, and short reflections rooted in lived experience, Scripture, and a lifelong journey of Christian faith.