Regina A. Gordon’s Newly Released "The Abstract Alphabet" is a Vibrant and Imaginative Children’s Book That Builds Vocabulary, Confidence, and Creativity
“The Abstract Alphabet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina A. Gordon is a joyful and thought-provoking alphabet book that introduces young readers to empowering words and concepts while encouraging self-expression and positive thinking.
Houston, TX, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Abstract Alphabet”: a colorful and engaging educational journey that goes beyond traditional ABCs to inspire children through imaginative language and affirming messages. “The Abstract Alphabet” is the creation of published author, Regina A. Gordon.
Gordon shares, “Regina A. Gordon is a multi-expression artist from Houston, Texas, who enjoys the creative works of her pen. Her work with children from infancy to their teenage years led to her inspiration to create a book that not only is educational but is a fun read as well.
Writing with the parent in mind, Regina the Pen takes a unique approach to The Abstract Alphabet by incorporating the use of words not commonly used in most alphabet books for children. By choosing words such as abstract and preposterous, she knew that it would be an aid in expanding a child’s vocabulary at an early age.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina A. Gordon’s new book offers a fresh and meaningful take on early childhood learning. Filled with rhythmic language, imaginative scenes, and expressive illustrations, The Abstract Alphabet encourages children to think deeply, embrace individuality, and develop confidence through words. Parents and educators alike will appreciate its intentional focus on vocabulary development, character-building themes, and creative engagement.
Consumers can purchase “The Abstract Alphabet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Abstract Alphabet”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
