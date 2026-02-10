Authors Douglas Morris and Heather Morris’s New Book, "There Are No Great Men, Only a Great God," Follows Douglas’s Journey to Spread God’s Teachings Across the World
Recent release “There Are No Great Men, Only a Great God” from Covenant Books authors Douglas Morris and Heather Morris is a poignant and compelling personal account that details Douglas’s journey from being lost to following God’s plan for him and becoming a global evangelist with a worldwide ministry spanning over five decades.
Meridian, ID, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Morris, who holds a doctorate of theology, and his wife Heather Morris have completed their new book, “There Are No Great Men, Only a Great God”: a powerful account that follows Douglas Morris’s beginnings growing up in the United States of America to stepping into a worldwide gospel, evangelistic, healing, and deliverance ministry that has spanned over fifty years.
Authors Douglas Morris and Heather Morris grew up in middle-class families in the United States. Both were saved at a young age and ended up attending the same church. Douglas was ordained as a minister of the gospel and established an independent Christian church in 1992 at the age of thirty-six. He retired from the Boeing Company in 2001, and they relocated to another state to establish a second church. He established an independent Bible college in 2005 and Heather worked next to him, helping the churches and administration. They continue to serve in these churches today. Pastor Morris and Heather now travel with teams across the globe, bringing the good news of redemption and salvation through Jesus Christ.
In “There Are No Great Men, Only a Great God,” readers will discover the personal account of author Douglas Morris, as he embraces his calling to the ministry in order to spread God’s Word and the teachings of Christ. From one-on-one personal ministry to crusade gatherings of thousands of people, he has ministered in Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, the Middle and Far East, and points beyond.
In this account, readers will find the humble beginnings of a soul saved, miraculous encounters with God, direction given, and challenges faced as Douglas learned how to prepare for such a ministry. Lessons were learned as his heart’s motives were tested and perfected with each new challenge and decision.
“My story is one of salvation and trust in God. He is sovereign in all He does,” shares Douglas. “He knows all, sees all, and has His hands directly in the lives of His people. He knows what we’ve been through and what we will go through.
“Trust in God is very simple. Trust is hope for what we cannot see, and confidence in God. It is relying on who God is, what His nature will bring to us, and what we will do in response.
“My testimony is just that—my testimony. I can only tell you what I have seen, heard, and done in response and reaction to God and His moving in my life.
“There are many who will say, ‘That could not happen—that will not happen!’ But I am here to tell you, it all definitely did happen. It continues to happen. There is not one thing that I share that did not happen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Douglas Morris and Heather Morris’s new book will invite readers to travel along with Douglas on his journey from being lost to being found and reaching out to others with the love of God. Deeply personal and candid, “The Are No Great Men, Only a Great God” promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, explaining lessons learned in simple terms that God used to open up the world to Douglas to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with the nations.
Readers can purchase “There Are No Great Men, Only a Great God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
