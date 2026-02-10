Author Brian Lee Crider and Missy Hercreg’s New Book, “FROM THE BATTLEFIELD INTO THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL,” is a Stirring Account of Healing from Addiction Through Christ
Recent release “FROM THE BATTLEFIELD INTO THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL: A story of addiction, recovery, and redemption through Christ” from Covenant Books author Brian Lee Crider and Missy Hercreg is a powerful account of Brian’s story of overcoming addiction through his faith and connection to God.
Pekin, IL, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brian Lee Crider and Missy Hercreg have completed their new book, “FROM THE BATTLEFIELD INTO THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL: A story of addiction, recovery, and redemption through Christ”: a powerful memoir that chronicles the author’s forty-plus year battle with addiction, and how, through the grace of God, he found redemption.
Author Brian Lee Crider has lived most of his adult life in prison because of the repercussions of his addiction and is now led to tell his Christian redemption story from prison. He was born in Virginia, although he grew up in Illinois. He went back and forth from there and North Carolina through the years, and he was living in Illinois when Helpful Hearts Ministry came to fruition. His mission was doing God’s work to help others.
Co-author Missy Hercreg is a Christian woman who is growing stronger in her faith every day, partly because of her past struggles, but she is learning to give it to God. She has lived in Illinois all of her life, and is currently running Helpful Heart Ministry.
In “FROM THE BATTLEFIELD INTO THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL,” authors Brian Lee Crider and Missy Hercreg invite readers to follow Brian’s journey through addiction and healing, as well as the story of Baby Girl, the one who loved him unconditionally. His journey begins on the battlefield of his last relapse. Coming to his senses, he realizes that it’s now or never and decides to once again give his life to Christ. Guided by his guardian angel and the true purpose for which God has set for him, he goes forth on a journey from addiction to recovery and into redemption through Christ.
“Each one of us faces struggles, trials, and moments where our personal lives seem to be under attack,” writes Brian. “We also have a moment of survival that dwells within us to fight back against attacks or anything that invades who we are or what we stand for. Every day we fight for something—whether it’s love, sanity, or the protection of others. We are all, in a sense, somewhat of a warrior. That degree depends on how much we’re willing to put forth into the fight or battles we face. Some situations desire more fight than others, but one thing is for sure: Survival tops our list.
“I’ve fought addiction for many years, and there have been times when I felt that I no longer had any fight left in me and ultimately gave up. How did I survive? By the grace and mercy of God and from the shared love received from others in my life. When my battles became the battles of those so closely knitted to me, I received the strength, endurance, love, and encouragement from them to get back up and fight to survive, to overcome, and to become victorious over the battles ñ faced.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian Lee Crider and Missy Hercreg’s new book weaves a potent story of struggles and temptations, as well as the loving power of God that placed Brian on the path to healing. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Brian shares his story with the hope of inspiring others who have faced their own battles with addiction, helping them to know they are not alone in their fight.
Readers can purchase “FROM THE BATTLEFIELD INTO THE ARMS OF AN ANGEL: A story of addiction, recovery, and redemption through Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
