Author Shay Shay’s New Book, "Snatched for Dummies," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares How the Author Grew in Her Faith While Embarking on Her Weightloss Journey

Recent release “Snatched for Dummies” from Covenant Books author Shay Shay is a compelling account that follows the author as she reflects on her weightloss journey and the struggles she faced along the way. Through it all, Shay also shares how her faith and relationship with God transformed alongside her.