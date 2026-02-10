Author Shay Shay’s New Book, "Snatched for Dummies," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares How the Author Grew in Her Faith While Embarking on Her Weightloss Journey
Recent release “Snatched for Dummies” from Covenant Books author Shay Shay is a compelling account that follows the author as she reflects on her weightloss journey and the struggles she faced along the way. Through it all, Shay also shares how her faith and relationship with God transformed alongside her.
New York, NY, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shay Shay, an accountant who loves her family, her pet, and sports, has completed her new book, “Snatched for Dummies”: a stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s journey to transform her body, as well as her faith and connection to the Lord.
“Life changes, stories, tears, notes, memories—all stored in journals—were reviewed daily. Step by step caused accountability to be healthier in my life, which began with a change of my mind and how one sees self,” writes the author.
“Travel with me on this journey of transformation that just may lead you to ‘getting snatched’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shay Shay’s new book is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience it takes to embark on and stick with one’s weightloss journey. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Snatched for Dummies” reveals how pursuing one’s weight loss goals can not only lead to better physical health but spiritual health as well.
Readers can purchase “Snatched for Dummies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
