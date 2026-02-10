Author Alan Franklin’s New Book, "The Mark of a Star," is a Powerful Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Search for Healing Following the Death of Her Beloved Sister
Recent release “The Mark of a Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Franklin is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Azala, a young woman whose life is forever changed after her sister passes. In the wake of this tragedy, Azala must learn to handle her grief while navigating a strained relationship with her family and her ultimate search for her own path.
Machesney Park, IL, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alan Franklin has completed his new book, “The Mark of a Star”: a potent and compelling story of a young woman who struggles with her relationship with her family as well as her own sense of self following the death of her sister, Anna.
The author shares, “‘You are a disgrace, Azala. All your life, you have been living in the shadow of others, begging and pleading for people to like you. You couldn’t even march to the beat of your own drum, you had to go and copy others to satisfy your own selfish desires. Then to top it off, when you didn’t get your way, you did what you did to get attention!’ my dad yelled.
“Something inside me snapped, but I didn’t cry; I couldn’t cry.
“‘Is that what you think I did?’ I asked softly.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Franklin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Azala’s journey to truly deal with grief and find a way to not let Anna’s passing control her life any more than it already has. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “The Mark of a Star” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging audiences to make the most out of life and let go of what one cannot control.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mark of a Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
The author shares, “‘You are a disgrace, Azala. All your life, you have been living in the shadow of others, begging and pleading for people to like you. You couldn’t even march to the beat of your own drum, you had to go and copy others to satisfy your own selfish desires. Then to top it off, when you didn’t get your way, you did what you did to get attention!’ my dad yelled.
“Something inside me snapped, but I didn’t cry; I couldn’t cry.
“‘Is that what you think I did?’ I asked softly.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Franklin’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Azala’s journey to truly deal with grief and find a way to not let Anna’s passing control her life any more than it already has. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “The Mark of a Star” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging audiences to make the most out of life and let go of what one cannot control.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mark of a Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories