Author Alan Franklin’s New Book, "The Mark of a Star," is a Powerful Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Search for Healing Following the Death of Her Beloved Sister

Recent release “The Mark of a Star” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Franklin is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Azala, a young woman whose life is forever changed after her sister passes. In the wake of this tragedy, Azala must learn to handle her grief while navigating a strained relationship with her family and her ultimate search for her own path.