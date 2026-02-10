Author A. Jude Perillo’s New Book, "Max the Slipper Clipper," is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Boxer Puppy with an Obsession for Stealing His Family’s Slippers
Recent release “Max the Slipper Clipper” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Jude Perillo is a captivating story that centers around Max, a lovable boxer puppy who is welcomed into his new forever home. But as a very short time goes by within a few days, his family discovers a pecular habit of stealing one each of everyone’s slippers.
Port Chester, NY, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A. Jude Perillo, a retired tradesman and carpenter, has completed his new book, “Max the Slipper Clipper”: a riveting tale of a boxer puppy who likes to steal his family’s slippers, and his family’s investigation into why he keeps taking them.
“‘Max the Slipper Clipper’ is a charming, heartfelt, mostly true tale about a boxer puppy named Max, and his very playful antics in his new home and family,” writes Perillo. “Set in a comfy, cozy winter backdrop, the story is about Max’s funny habit of clipping/stealing everyone’s slippers and hiding them under his bed in his crate.
“He is so funny and cute. He never damages our slippers, just clips them and hides them! Adorable!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Jude Perillo’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s real life dog, Max, and promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers with each turn of the page. Accompanied by colorful artwork and photos of the real Max, “Max the Slipper Clipper” is sure to delight dog lovers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Max the Slipper Clipper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
