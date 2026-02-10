Author A. Jude Perillo’s New Book, "Max the Slipper Clipper," is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Boxer Puppy with an Obsession for Stealing His Family’s Slippers

Recent release “Max the Slipper Clipper” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Jude Perillo is a captivating story that centers around Max, a lovable boxer puppy who is welcomed into his new forever home. But as a very short time goes by within a few days, his family discovers a pecular habit of stealing one each of everyone’s slippers.