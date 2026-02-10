Author A.W. Collins’s New Book, "The Quiet Storm," is a Gripping Novella That Follows a Young Boy Whose Abusive Upbringing Pushes Him to His Breaking Point
Recent release “The Quiet Storm” from Newman Springs Publishing author A.W. Collins is a compelling tale that centers around Andy, a young boy whose childhood is marred by an abusive stepfather that rules his house. Finally pushed too far, Andy takes matters into his own hands, changing his life in an instant.
Prairieville, LA, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A.W. Collins, a college-educated writer and United States Army veteran whose storytelling is rooted in personal truth and emotional depth, has completed his new book, “The Quiet Storm”: a powerful story of a young boy who, after facing abuse and fear throughout his upbringing, is pushed to making a choice that will change everything and alter his life forever.
“Andy has learned to stay quiet,” writes Collins. “In a home ruled by fear, silence feels safer than speaking. His stepfather’s fists are frequent, his mother’s screams familiar. But as the bruises deepen and the nights grow colder, the quiet begins to crack.
“Trapped between powerlessness and rage, Andy carries a burden no child should bear. And one night, in a moment that changes everything, he makes a choice that shatters the fragile world around him.
“Now, nothing will ever be the same—not for Andy, not for his mother, and not for the boy he used to be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.W. Collins’s stirring novella is a haunting coming-of-age drama about pain, protection, and the price of justice when it’s left in a child’s hands. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “The Quiet Storm” is sure to resonate with readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Quiet Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Andy has learned to stay quiet,” writes Collins. “In a home ruled by fear, silence feels safer than speaking. His stepfather’s fists are frequent, his mother’s screams familiar. But as the bruises deepen and the nights grow colder, the quiet begins to crack.
“Trapped between powerlessness and rage, Andy carries a burden no child should bear. And one night, in a moment that changes everything, he makes a choice that shatters the fragile world around him.
“Now, nothing will ever be the same—not for Andy, not for his mother, and not for the boy he used to be.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A.W. Collins’s stirring novella is a haunting coming-of-age drama about pain, protection, and the price of justice when it’s left in a child’s hands. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “The Quiet Storm” is sure to resonate with readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Quiet Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories