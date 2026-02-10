Jesus Briones’s New Book, “What Kind Of Game Is This? Can Anyone Play?” a Philosophical Memoir Exploring Life’s Truths as the Author Reflects on His Journey
Tucson, AZ, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jesus Briones has completed his most recent book, “What Kind Of Game Is This? Can Anyone Play?”: a compelling and thought-provoking account that invites readers to follow along as the author explores the world’s simple yet universal truths through the lens of his own experiences through life.
In “What Kind Of Game Is This? Can Anyone Play?”, author Jesus Briones focuses on the fragility of society’s psychological ecosystem, stressing the importance of avoiding false values and appreciating life’s simple and unadorned truths. Neither dark nor gloomy, his message is timely and optimistic, but with provisos. While the world may measure the value of a man by the number of zeroes in his bank account, Briones offers another take on what makes people worth knowing and staying connected to throughout the inevitably unpredictable course of life.
“[My] worldview has been shaped by a life spent among all types of people,” shares Briones. “[I] was born in 1940 and grew up in rural Mexico. Orphaned at a young age, [I] worked at a variety of jobs in Mexico and then Arizona, where [I am] now a builder/contractor. In the process, [I] came to refine what it means to be a ‘winner.’ Success has taught [me] that winning is not about who has the most points or the most money. For [me], life is about accumulating experiences that forge your character and make you the person you were meant to be, something that is often apparent from a young age, as it was in [my] case.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jesus Briones’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey to look back on his struggles and triumphs that have come to define him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “What Kind Of Game Is This? Can Anyone Play?” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this resonant work can purchase “What Kind Of Game Is This? Can Anyone Play?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
