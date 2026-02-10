Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D.’s New Book, “Navigating The Civility High Road,” Aims to Help Readers Traverse the Uncertain Path of Co-Parenting After a Divorce
Port Washington, NY, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D., who owns and operates the Center for Improved Human Relationships, which offers evaluations and programs for parents and families in conflict, has completed his most recent book, “Navigating The Civility High Road”: an enlightening guide designed to aid readers who face the daunting task of co-parenting during and after a divorce.
“This book is designed to help you deal with, manage, and avoid conflict during and after a divorce or if you are parenting a child as two single parents,” writes Dr. Favaro. “My advice is based on more than thirty years of experience and thousands of cases working with high-conflict parents who are going through or have gone through a contentious divorce or who are single parents trying to raise a child from different homes. I have seen firsthand what happens to children when their parents involve themselves in a bitter custody and parenting feuds. I have also seen what this does to the quality of life and the emotional, social, and financial aspects of the lives of adults. It is essential that parents who don’t see eye to eye communicate and make decisions in an atmosphere of civility and neutral communication. Like most self-help philosophies there is no magic in the words contained here. The magic is in my motivation to convince you to stick with what you will come to learn as ‘high road’ strategies for how to deal with one another as co-parents. We often forget that the term co-parent is short for cooperative parents. That is a key concept, because without ‘cooperation’ the ‘co’ stands for ‘conflicted.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter J. Favaro, Ph.D.’s book draws upon the author’s more than thirty years of experience in developing programs for families in crisis, as well as more than six thousand cases he has been assigned to evaluate or provide services for. Thought-provoking and comprehensive, “Navigating The Civility High Road” is a vital resource for anyone seeking to prioritize their child’s wellbeing through the divorce process and maintain healthy relationships with co-parents.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Navigating The Civility High Road” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
