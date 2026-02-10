Brittani Heinrichs’s New Book, “TRINA’S FIRST DAY!” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Triceratops as She Experiences Her Very First Day of School
Ulysses, KS, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brittani Heinrichs, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in southwest Kansas, has completed her most recent book, “TRINA’S FIRST DAY!”: a captivating story that centers around Trina, a triceratops who is a bit nervous and excited about her first day of school.
“Today is Trina’s first day of school!” writes Heinrichs. “This is a big day for shy little Trina, and she is feeling quite nervous about meeting new kids. Although she isn’t sure what to expect from her first day, one thing is for sure: it will be quite the adventure.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brittani Heinrichs’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Trina on her exciting first day full of new friends and brand new experiences. With colorful artwork to help bring Heinrichs’s story to life, “TRINA’S FIRST DAY!” is sure to delight readers of all ages who may be feeling apprehensive about their own first day of school.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “TRINA’S FIRST DAY!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
