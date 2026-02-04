Hodson PI, LLC Names Nikki Tinsman 2025 Employee of the Year and Recipient of the Above and Beyond CEO Award
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact.
Temecula, CA, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact.
Throughout 2025, Nikki has consistently gone above and beyond her role, making a lasting and measurable impact across marketing, client relations, and administrative leadership. She successfully managed a six-figure marketing budget, implementing decisive, cost-effective marketing initiatives that delivered real results—not just visibility, but meaningful return on investment. Her strategic, thoughtful approach to marketing has directly contributed to the continued growth and strengthening of Hodson PI’s brand statewide.
Nikki has also developed unique and innovative marketing plans that have proven effective, while traveling throughout California to market and promote Hodson PI at industry events, conferences, and client-facing opportunities. Her professionalism, preparation, and ability to authentically connect with people have made her one of the company’s most trusted representatives.
In addition to her marketing leadership, Nikki remains a pillar of the Administrative and Client Relations departments, where she leads case intakes, supports operational workflows, and builds lasting client relationships. Her focus on communication, service, and follow-through has played a key role in expanding Hodson PI’s footprint and strengthening trust with top clients.
Her colleagues consistently point to Nikki’s leadership and communication skills as standout qualities:
“My vote goes to Nikki Tinsman. She has demonstrated the importance of communication and maintaining good relationships not only between us and clients, but also within the company. By being a leader to her team, Nikki is appreciated for her wisdom and is a strong contact when questions arise. She is a great representation of what our company stands for.”
Another colleague shared:
“Nikki has expanded her role within the company and transitioned into it seamlessly, excelling as one of the company’s primary representatives to both current and prospective clients. She consistently engages with clients virtually and in person at industry events, and her dedication to both the company and her colleagues is evident every day.”
Justin Hodson, CEO of Hodson PI, LLC, praised Nikki’s impact and leadership:
“Nikki doesn’t just meet expectations—she raises them. She has an incredible ability to lead, communicate, and execute at a high level, all while staying grounded and focused on what truly matters: our clients, our team, and doing things the right way. Her work ethic, accountability, and results-driven mindset are exactly why she was selected as both Employee of the Year and the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award. We are incredibly fortunate to have her as part of our leadership team.”
The Above and Beyond CEO Award is reserved for individuals who consistently exceed their responsibilities, demonstrate unwavering commitment to the company’s mission, and make a meaningful impact across multiple areas of the organization. Nikki’s contributions in 2025 exemplify those values in every way.
Hodson PI, LLC congratulates Nikki Tinsman on this well-deserved recognition and thanks her for the leadership, integrity, and dedication she brings to the company every day.
Contact
Hodson P.I., LLC
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
Nikki Tinsman
714-646-4545
www.hodsonpi.com
