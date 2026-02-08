Trust Plan to Showcase Expertise in Online Reputation Management at ICMAMS 2026 in Dubai
Trust Plan, an online reputation management agency, will participate in the International Conference on Management and Marketing Sciences (ICMAMS) 2026, taking place on 12 February 2026 in Dubai. At the event, the company will share expert insights and practical strategies on managing digital reputation, building brand trust, and protecting businesses from reputational risks in a digital-first environment.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trust Plan, a leading agency specializing in online reputation management and digital brand strategy, today announced that it will be participating in the International Conference on Management and Marketing Sciences (ICMAMS) 2026 on 12 February 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This prestigious event brings together marketing professionals, brand strategists, business leaders, and academics to explore emerging trends in management, marketing innovation, and consumer engagement.
“We are excited to join ICMAMS 2026 and contribute to discussions that matter most to today’s brands and business leaders,” said Galina Zarhi, CEO of Trust Plan. “Online reputation is not just about reviews and search results - it’s central to brand credibility, customer trust, and long-term business success. We look forward to sharing actionable insights and connecting with innovators from across the region.”
ICMAMS 2026 features sessions on integrated marketing communications, brand management, consumer behaviour, and digital transformation - topics that align closely with Trust Plan’s expertise in reputation strategy, online brand protection, and digital trust building. The conference offers a unique platform for peer learning, networking, and collaboration with thought leaders from the Middle East and beyond.
During the event, Trust Plan will present:
Expert perspectives on how businesses can proactively manage their online reputation in an increasingly digital-first world;
Actionable strategies for mitigating negative reviews, search outcomes, and social media fallout;
Insights into leveraging digital channels to build long-term brand trust and resilience.
“As markets become more competitive, reputation is one of the most important - yet often overlooked - assets a company can protect,” continued Galina Zarhi. “Our participation at ICMAMS underscores our commitment to helping organisations navigate the complexities of digital trust and customer perception.”
About ICMAMS 2026
The International Conference on Management and Marketing Sciences (ICMAMS) 2026 will be held in Dubai, UAE, on 12 February 2026 and includes global perspectives on management practices, innovative marketing approaches, and strategic brand development. The conference brings together professionals, researchers, and business leaders to exchange ideas and build collaborative solutions for current and future challenges in business and marketing.
About Trust Plan
Trust Plan is a reputation management agency that helps businesses and professionals protect, repair, and enhance their online presence. Through data-driven strategies, content optimisation, review management, and search engine influence techniques, Trust Plan empowers clients to build credibility and trust in the digital world.
Contact
Trust PlanContact
Galina Zarhi
+971555362146
https://trust-plan.com/
