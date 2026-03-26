VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India

VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations.