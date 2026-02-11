Scott Langevin’s New Book, "Stars in the Storm," Centers Around a Group of Friends Who Find Themselves Threatened by a Dark Force While in the Florida Keys
Naples, FL, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Langevin has completed his most recent book, “Stars in the Storm”: a gripping saga that follows a group of friends who discover dark forces at play beneath the tranquil surface of their tropical paradise in the Florida Keys.
Born and raised in South Florida, author Scott Langevin developed a love for sailing at a young age. Aside from his love for the sea, Scott is also a licensed private pilot. Professionally, the author has had a diverse career path, from managing retail stores to owning and operating his own business for seven years. For the past two decades, Scott has been a licensed real estate agent, helping people find their dream homes and investment properties.
“In ‘Stars in the Storm,’ the tranquil allure of the Florida Keys hides a tempestuous world of danger and desire,” writes Langevin. “This gripping tale unfolds as a group of friends navigates the seductive beauty of their tropical paradise, only to discover that the sun-soaked shores conceal dark forces at play.
“As love blooms amid the picturesque backdrop, the gripping saga of good versus evil emerges, testing the bonds of friendship and loyalty. When a shadowy figure threatens the delicate ecosystem and the lives of those they hold dear, this tight-knit group must confront their deepest fears and fight back against the sinister forces that seek to destroy everything they cherish.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Langevin’s book invites readers on an unexpected journey of resilience amidst both literal and metaphorical storms. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Stars in the Storm” delivers a wild ride where love and friendship stand tall against the chaos of the world, serving as a true testament that even in the darkest of storms, the stars will always find a way to shine.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Stars in the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in South Florida, author Scott Langevin developed a love for sailing at a young age. Aside from his love for the sea, Scott is also a licensed private pilot. Professionally, the author has had a diverse career path, from managing retail stores to owning and operating his own business for seven years. For the past two decades, Scott has been a licensed real estate agent, helping people find their dream homes and investment properties.
“In ‘Stars in the Storm,’ the tranquil allure of the Florida Keys hides a tempestuous world of danger and desire,” writes Langevin. “This gripping tale unfolds as a group of friends navigates the seductive beauty of their tropical paradise, only to discover that the sun-soaked shores conceal dark forces at play.
“As love blooms amid the picturesque backdrop, the gripping saga of good versus evil emerges, testing the bonds of friendship and loyalty. When a shadowy figure threatens the delicate ecosystem and the lives of those they hold dear, this tight-knit group must confront their deepest fears and fight back against the sinister forces that seek to destroy everything they cherish.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Langevin’s book invites readers on an unexpected journey of resilience amidst both literal and metaphorical storms. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Stars in the Storm” delivers a wild ride where love and friendship stand tall against the chaos of the world, serving as a true testament that even in the darkest of storms, the stars will always find a way to shine.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Stars in the Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories