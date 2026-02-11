Nix Lovell’s New Book, "Multi-Personality Vampire Book 1: Nicolae," is an Electrifying Novel of a Vampire Who Must Manage the Multiple Personality Fracturing His Mind
New York, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nix Lovell, a world traveler and motorcycle enthusiast, has completed her most recent book, “Multi-Personality Vampire Book 1: Nicolae: Standard story of a 700-year-old psychopathic vampire with multiple personality disorder”: a dark odyssey into the mind of a unique kind of monster, detailing seven centuries of Nicolae Lovell’s struggle with his alter ego.
Lovell writes, “Known as the world’s happiest vampire, Nicolae is a drug-addicted fiend for just about everything.
“Nicky, however, is something else entirely.
“Taking turns at the psychological wheel, both play a key role in mankind’s overthrow, spawning The Revolution of Vampires.
“After enslaving humanity, The Great General Lovell rules over a world teetering on the brink of apocalyptic decay when another mythical creature suddenly emerges, shattering his already twisted reality: Monkey, The Promised One, savior of humanity whose fate is supposedly linked to Nicolae’s downfall.
“But is she the real enemy? What if Nicky isn’t the only alternate personality, something darker rising within Nicolae’s subconscious?”
Published by Fulton Books, Nix Lovell’s book delves into the ugliest corners of the human psyche, exploring themes of sex, drug abuse, violence, and political insensitivity with unflinching candor. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Multi-Personality Vampire Book 1: Nicolae” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Multi-Personality Vampire Book 1: Nicolae: Standard story of a 700-year-old psychopathic vampire with multiple personality disorder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories