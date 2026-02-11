Gordon Marxer’s New Book, "Duty, Honor, and Treason," Follows the Fallout After an Attack from a Group of Uber Patriots Wipes Out All of Congress and the President
New York, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gordon Marxer, who served as a national newspaper correspondent covering Congress and later as a senior Senate staff member and a senior advisor to numerous national and state political campaigns, has completed his most recent book, “Duty, Honor, and Treason”: a gripping thriller that centers around a deadly attack during the State of the Union Address which takes out all of America’s governing body, leaving a lone FBI agent and the new president to discover the secret group responsible for such an attack.
“Imagine a sinister meeting in which every attendee is a descendant of someone who signed the Declaration of Independence,” writes Marxer. “This secret group of powerful, wealthy, and high-ranking uber patriots are plotting to overthrow the current government.
“Fast forward to the evening of the president’s State of the Union Address. On occasions with almost universal attendance, the law requires an odd man out: a cabinet member who refrains from attending the SOTU in case of a crisis. Everything seems as usual—except that the guy who was supposed to sit this one out is instead quite present. In his place is the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who called in a favor and got to stay home instead.
“The House Chamber is packed: members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the cabinet, the military, and of course, the president and vice president. Things are just getting underway when the Capitol Building is rocked by an enormous explosion that takes down the entire House of Representatives chamber and everyone in it. Chaos, confusion, mayhem, and upheaval ensue. And former housing secretary Sandra Guzman is as shocked as everyone that she’s now the president of the United States.
“Federal agencies and the general public assume an act of foreign terrorists, but the FBI’s anti-terrorism specialist, Peter Tarkanian, begins to think otherwise. As he and an unlikely team of compatriots that include his secretary, an FBI pal, and even the new president begin to sift through the literal and figurative rubble for evidence and answers, their investigation draws the attention of the uber patriots. Now Tarkanian and the president are in their sights.
“The rest of the story follows Tarkanian and his ragtag team as they begin to piece together the puzzle. Of course, they meet with distrust and general disarray within the FBI, CIA, NSA, the military, and other agencies, each vying for dominance, favoritism, authority, and control in the race to curry favor with the new president.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gordon Marxer’s book is an enthralling read packed with intrigue and danger, brilliance and intuition, logic and delusion, and ultimately, the resolution of the unthinkable. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Duty, Honor, and Treason” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Duty, Honor, and Treason" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
