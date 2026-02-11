Richard Kennon’s New Book, “KARMA IN EFFECT,” Chronicles an Army Reserve Unit’s Journey Through Training and Deployment to Iraq as Part of Operation Iraqi Freedom
Lonoke, AR, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Richard Kennon, a retired US Army first sergeant who served more than twenty-nine years in the US Marine Corps and US Army Reserve, with twenty-two years on active duty, has completed his most recent book, “KARMA IN EFFECT”: a powerful narrative that follows an Army Reserve unit’s deployment to Iraq and the trials they faced both overseas and upon their return home.
During his military career, author Richard Kennon was deployed ten times, including four combat tours, and was personally decorated twenty-three times. He is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, and is a lifetime member of the Chemical Corps Regimental Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans. Kennon is also an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project due to Gulf War Illness and a spinal cord injury sustained during service. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University and currently lives in Lonoke, Arkansas, with his wife, Barbara, with whom he shares two children and six grandchildren.
“‘Karma in Effect’ takes you on a journey from the decision by the Department of Defense to transition an Army Reserve chemical unit to a civil affairs company (provisional) in order to ease the stress of numerous deployments faced by civil affairs soldiers during the Global War on Terrorism,” writes Kennon. “It begins with the selection of individuals to fill the necessary positions on the unit battle roster. From there, the soldiers must successfully complete the military occupational specialty civil affairs specialist transition course. The newly created 1411th Civil Affairs Company is then ordered to complete pre-deployment training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, prior to deploying to Kuwait. In Kuwait, the soldiers complete additional training while acclimating to the desert climate. The company then begins a twelve-month deployment to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“This group of highly skilled citizen soldiers conducted civil-military operations in southern Iraq to improve security and stability in the region. The unit performed over three hundred combat missions in one of the most dangerous areas of Iraq without losing a single soldier.”
Published by Fulton Books, Richard Kennon’s book will captivate readers as they not only follow the unit’s deployment in Iraq but also their return home, sharing the difficulties some soldiers faced in transitioning back after the war. Deeply personal and compelling, “KARMA IN EFFECT” is a powerful testament to the bonds formed among soldiers on the battlefield, and their shared courage, dedication, tragedy, camaraderie, and accomplishments.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “KARMA IN EFFECT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
