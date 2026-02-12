Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research" with Dr. Temple Grandin on April 29, 2026 in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Area
Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, is a leading voice in autism advocacy. She is the author of several books, including the national bestsellers, "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." Her latest book is "Autism, Sensory and Behavior." She lectures to thousands nationwide and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.
Philadelphia, PA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
- The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
- Effective horse training techniques
- How animals perceive novel objects
- The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
- How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
- The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
- Effective horse training techniques
- How animals perceive novel objects
- The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
- How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories