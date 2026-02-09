Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Towards Blue Skies: A Memoir of Innocence, Fear and Resilience" by Adele Minnar
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Towards Blue Skies" – an honest memoir of abuse written by Adele Minnar.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Towards Blue Skies"
A powerful and honest memoir about growing up with a toxic mother in post-war Britain. After a brief, idyllic childhood in rural Shropshire, the author’s life changes irrevocably following a family tragedy and a move to Liverpool.
What follows is a long, hidden struggle marked by physical and emotional cruelty, rejection and fear, carried out behind closed doors and sustained across childhood and adolescence.
In a time when abuse was rarely spoken of and family shame silenced victims, the author learns to survive without protection or affection. Moments of kindness from outsiders, the cultural awakening of the 1960s and the Beatles inspired Merseybeat scene offer fragile lifelines, but the damage runs deep.
Spanning two decades, Towards Blue Skies is not a story of easy recovery, but of endurance. It gives voice to the lasting impact of maternal abuse and the quiet strength required to keep going when love is withheld and safety is never guaranteed.
"Towards Blue Skies" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 206 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881834
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.32 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TBSKIES
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GFY1X1TN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
