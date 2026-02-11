Nathaniel L. Hughes’s Newly Released "Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin" is a Powerful Guide to Overcoming Temptation and Finding Freedom Through Christ
“Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathaniel L. Hughes is a thought-provoking and scripturally grounded resource designed to help readers confront sexual sin, reclaim their spiritual strength, and experience true liberation in Jesus.
Allendale, MI, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin”: a candid and transformative look at one of society’s most pervasive struggles. “Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin” is the creation of published author, Nathaniel L. Hughes.
Hughes shares, ““In mankind’s pursuit to control things like sex, we have inadvertently lost all control, and we have instead become prisoners to it.”
It is no shock to most when I say that sexual sin is rampant in our society. This is an easily observable fact. Things are not the way they should be. This sin is destroying marriages, families, and relationships. It is hurting people of all ages, and yes, even children are being affected by it. So what do we do about this? We fight. We use the tools God has given us, and we fight for freedom.
There are many questions that people have when it comes to sexual sin: “Why should I be sexually pure?” “What if I don’t want to be pure?” “How do I fight this sin?” “What if I can’t get free?” “Can God really save me from this?”
These are good questions that many people have—ones that deserve to be answered. And that is what my goal is here: to use what God has given me to help answer these questions and help people find pure freedom. This world is broken, it is sinful, and it is sexualized; but it does not have to remain this way. Because of what Jesus Christ did for us, there is a freedom we can have in Him. Through my journey, this is what I found: the truth that freedom is out there, found only in Him, and cannot be taken away by any enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathaniel L. Hughes’s new book offers practical wisdom, biblical insight, and heartfelt encouragement to those seeking victory over sexual temptation. With compassion and authenticity, Hughes reminds readers that redemption and transformation are possible through faith and God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pure Freedom: Finding Freedom from Sexual Sin", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
