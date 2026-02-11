Michael Moore’s Newly Released "A Half Hour to Happiness (H3)" is a Practical Guide to Creating Lasting Joy Through Simple Daily Habits
“A Half Hour to Happiness (H3): The 10-Minute Method to a Better You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Moore is an encouraging self-improvement guide that shows readers how to reclaim balance and fulfillment through three easy ten-minute daily practices.
Westfield, IN, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Half Hour to Happiness (H3): The 10-Minute Method to a Better You”: a motivating and accessible roadmap for building a happier, healthier life one small step at a time. “A Half Hour to Happiness (H3): The 10-Minute Method to a Better You” is the creation of published author, Michael Moore, an energetic entrepreneur, cofounder of an event production company, and devoted husband and father known for his optimism and infectious humor. Bringing joy to both his work and family life, he believes in finding happiness in everyday moments. His book A Half Hour to Happiness reflects this philosophy, using personal experiences and insight to inspire readers to embrace joy, connection, and fulfillment regardless of circumstances.
Moore shares, “In A Half Hour to Happiness, Michael Moore shares a simple yet powerful method to transform your life in just three ten-minute steps each day. No complicated routines, no overwhelming commitments, just small, meaningful changes that lead to lasting results. Ten minutes for financial clarity, ten minutes for physical energy, and ten minutes for emotional fulfillment. Whether you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or simply ready for a fresh start, this book offers a flexible and achievable path to well-being. In just half an hour a day, you can regain balance, reduce stress, and create a life you deserve—one small step at a time. Are you ready to find your happiness? It starts now.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Moore’s new book is an empowering and practical resource that helps readers build habits for financial stability, physical vitality, and emotional well-being—proving that real change can begin in just thirty minutes a day.
Consumers can purchase “A Half Hour to Happiness (H3): The 10-Minute Method to a Better You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Half Hour to Happiness (H3): The 10-Minute Method to a Better You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
