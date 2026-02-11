Bruce Jackson’s Newly Released "God’s Inspirational Guidance" is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Encouragement, Reflection, and Spiritual Renewal
“God’s Inspirational Guidance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Jackson is an uplifting collection of faith-filled messages designed to inspire believers and seekers alike to grow closer to God and better understand His heart.
Memphis, TN, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Inspirational Guidance”: a moving devotional that shares God-centered wisdom, encouragement, and insight for everyday life. “God’s Inspirational Guidance” is the creation of published author, Bruce Jackson, a true believer in the word of God, being a leader in the various ministries in the church that he is a member. He enjoys leading people to Christ and praying for people to enrich their lives and come to Christ.
Jackson shares, “As I went forward with believing for a title for the book, God gave a word to name this book God’s Inspirational Guidance to touch the lives of many people, not only believers but also anyone who wants to know the heart of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Jackson’s new book provides readers with a meaningful resource for spiritual growth, reminding them that God’s guidance is ever-present and available to all who seek Him.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Inspirational Guidance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Inspirational Guidance”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
