Author Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D.’s New Book, “The Eternal Being,” is an Enlightening Read That Offers Empirical Evidence of the Existence of a Divine Being
Recent release “The Eternal Being” from Covenant Books author Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D. explores philosophical and theological arguments for the existence of God. Dr. Vonesh’s writings presents mathematical proof based on probability theory and the laws of logic to argue that an eternal being must necessarily exist.
Libertyville, IL, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D., a biostatistician and the managing member of Vonesh Statistical Consulting, LLC, has completed his new book, “The Eternal Being”: a compelling read that uses both mathematical proof and logic to argue for the existence of a divine eternal being.
Author Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D. received his BS and MS from Northern Illinois University where, as an undergraduate, he double majored in mathematics and philosophy. He earned a PhD in biostatistics at the University of Michigan and is a fellow of the American Statistical Association. He recently retired after eight years from his position as an adjunct professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine, Division of Biostatistics, at Northwestern University. Prior to this, he served part-time as professor in the same department from September 1997 to November 2016. Following a twenty-nine-year career at Baxter Healthcare, Dr. Vonesh retired in July 2007 from his then-position as senior Baxter research scientist.
“As the title ‘The Eternal Being’ suggests, this is a book devoted to proving the existence of an eternal being and what that entails,” writes Dr. Vonesh. “Chapter 1, ‘The Proof,’ provides a mathematical proof based on probability theory and the laws of logic that an eternal being must necessarily exist with a probability of 100 percent. The proof is based on empirical evidence gathered from a simple experiment that the reader can perform from virtually anywhere. Having proven the existence of an eternal being, chapter 2 delves into what exactly the implications of such a being are—most notably that such a being is self-existent with the power of being in and of itself and that it must also have the power to create non-eternal beings (i.e., beings that have a beginning) either directly or indirectly. Such a being is what most people would refer to as God.
“Chapter 3 considers other well-known arguments for God’s existence from renowned philosophers and theologians many of which share some of the logic-based arguments discussed in chapters 1–2. To be fair to atheists and agnostics, chapter 4 considers arguments from equally renowned philosophers and scientists who argue either against the possibility that one can prove God’s existence or that God is not needed to explain the cosmos. Counterarguments to these positions are also presented from which a conclusion is reached that God does indeed exist. Finally, chapter 5 considers what the various names of God are and what they mean. The chapter and the book end with a question for the reader to ponder, does God exist or not?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D.’s new book is a valuable resource for both believers and nonbelievers alike, promising to spark intense discussions about the existence of a divine being and the undeniable empirical evidence that supports such claims.
Readers can purchase “The Eternal Being” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
