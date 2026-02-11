Author Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D.’s New Book, “The Eternal Being,” is an Enlightening Read That Offers Empirical Evidence of the Existence of a Divine Being

Recent release “The Eternal Being” from Covenant Books author Edward F. Vonesh Jr., Ph.D. explores philosophical and theological arguments for the existence of God. Dr. Vonesh’s writings presents mathematical proof based on probability theory and the laws of logic to argue that an eternal being must necessarily exist.