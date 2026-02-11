Author Paul R. Hamilton’s New Book, "Intuition, Curiosity and Other Creative Sparks," Explores How Creativity is a Vital Element of the Human Condition
Recent release “Intuition, Curiosity and other Creative Sparks” from Covenant Books author Paul R. Hamilton is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores how the elements of creativity influences one’s daily lives and communities, serving as an integral part of the human experience and change.
Edmond, OK, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul R. Hamilton, a retired minister with the United Methodist Church in Oklahoma, has completed his new book, “Intuition, Curiosity and other Creative Sparks”: a fascinating and compelling read that explores the creative spark of humanity and how it influences people’s lives and communities.
“I believe the creative life starts with a person who is willing to listen to the voice of the muse that resides somewhere in the depths of a person’s being,” writes Hamilton. “I believe the creative person is someone who understands what it means to pay attention to the various qualities of the creative life.
“Still, for others, living a creative life means paying attention to the many wonders and beauty of the world in which we live. Benjamin Franklin and Leonardo da Vinci were two innovators who excelled in paying attention to the simple wonders of nature.
“For others, the creative life means making connections between different objects and different ideas, connections that most people would never consider possible. Creative people are people who live according to the belief that engaging the imagination is crucial for navigating through the challenges of everyday life. Creative people are people who are receptive to moments of spontaneity, surprise, and grace. Finally, creative people are those who are willing to assess and reflect on dreams that roam through the unconscious. These are some of the qualities that earmark the creative individual.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul R. Hamilton’s new book is the author’s second foray into the realm of creative spirituality following his previous book, “Go Ahead, Create,” which served as an introduction to several creative sparks such as intuition, spontaneity, and imagination. Through sharing his writings, Hamilton aims to inspire readers from all walks of life, helping them to understand how creativity is a vital part of everyday experiences and a necessary agent of change.
Readers can purchase “Intuition, Curiosity and other Creative Sparks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I believe the creative life starts with a person who is willing to listen to the voice of the muse that resides somewhere in the depths of a person’s being,” writes Hamilton. “I believe the creative person is someone who understands what it means to pay attention to the various qualities of the creative life.
“Still, for others, living a creative life means paying attention to the many wonders and beauty of the world in which we live. Benjamin Franklin and Leonardo da Vinci were two innovators who excelled in paying attention to the simple wonders of nature.
“For others, the creative life means making connections between different objects and different ideas, connections that most people would never consider possible. Creative people are people who live according to the belief that engaging the imagination is crucial for navigating through the challenges of everyday life. Creative people are people who are receptive to moments of spontaneity, surprise, and grace. Finally, creative people are those who are willing to assess and reflect on dreams that roam through the unconscious. These are some of the qualities that earmark the creative individual.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul R. Hamilton’s new book is the author’s second foray into the realm of creative spirituality following his previous book, “Go Ahead, Create,” which served as an introduction to several creative sparks such as intuition, spontaneity, and imagination. Through sharing his writings, Hamilton aims to inspire readers from all walks of life, helping them to understand how creativity is a vital part of everyday experiences and a necessary agent of change.
Readers can purchase “Intuition, Curiosity and other Creative Sparks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories