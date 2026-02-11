Author Crissie Summer Foltz’s New Book, "A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel," Follows an Orphaned Boy Who Must Find His Way Back to God After Fame Leads Him Astray

Recent release “A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel” from Covenant Books author Crissie Summer Foltz is a powerful novel that centers around Forrest, an orphaned boy who is adopted by a reverend and raised in a Christian household. Despite this upbringing, as Forrest finds success in his music career, he becomes corrupted, and must find his way back to the Lord.