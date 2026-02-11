Author Crissie Summer Foltz’s New Book, "A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel," Follows an Orphaned Boy Who Must Find His Way Back to God After Fame Leads Him Astray
Recent release “A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel” from Covenant Books author Crissie Summer Foltz is a powerful novel that centers around Forrest, an orphaned boy who is adopted by a reverend and raised in a Christian household. Despite this upbringing, as Forrest finds success in his music career, he becomes corrupted, and must find his way back to the Lord.
Cleveland, OK, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Crissie Summer Foltz, an artist who is now retired from a career in the legal field and counseling, has completed her new book, “A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel”: stirring tale of redemption as a young man’s fame and the allure of success leads him away from his faith.
“No one knew why or how Forrest, an orphan and child prodigy, landed on the streets of New Orleans, cold, afraid, and hungry,” writes Foltz.
“Longing for parents and a piano, he found both when the Reverend Richmond family adopted him. But despite a Christian upbringing, when fame and fortune came his way, his achievements and notoriety became big, and the Lord became small.
“What could unlock his darkened soul? Success? Adoring fans? Money? Or would it take the love of a godly woman to guide him back to the God he forgot when the vicissitudes of life came knocking?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Crissie Summer Foltz’s new book is the first novel in a planned trilogy that will explore the ongoing quest for balance between seeking a stage or an altar. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “A Satin Song: An Inspirational Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
