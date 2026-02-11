Author Renee Gragg’s New Book, "Hunter’s Journey," is a Beautiful Illustrated Story That Tells a Heartwarming Story of a Lovable Dog Finding His Forever Home
Recent release “Hunter’s Journey” from Page Publishing author Renee Gragg is an unforgettable children’s story that introduces Hunter, a deaf dog who finds a family who takes him home at four months old and shows him love and affection.
Jasper, GA, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- enee Gragg has completed her new book, “Hunter’s Journey”: a wholesome story of a dog finding his family and living a happy life with them. Although he is deaf, Hunter travels with his family and experiences all the good things life has to offer. His family constantly shows him how loved and special he is, and he lives a full, happy life.
Author Renee Gragg shares, “My love of dogs has been with me since I was a child. I have always had a dog growing up and also in my adult life. I also groomed dogs for almost twenty years, and in the latter part of my grooming career, I owned my own grooming salon. Hunter is my second Dalmatian dog. This breed is extremely loyal, gentle, and intelligent. Hunter has made several moves with me throughout the years and has always adapted quickly.”
She continues, “I grew up in the northeast, and after several journeys exploring different states with my two daughters in tow, I found my happy place in the mountains of North Georgia. My home is a rustic cabin that I share with my husband and, of course, my four-legged fur baby Hunter.”
Published by Page Publishing, Renee Gragg’s enchanting tale features colorful illustrations that help to bring the story and characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Hunter’s Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
