Author Marie A. Eberlein’s New Book, "Breaking Chains," Follows a Woman Whose Passions Are Reignited After a Chance Encounter with a Pop Star Leaves Her Wanting More

Recent release “Breaking Chains” from Page Publishing author Marie A. Eberlein is a stunning novel that centers around Mia, a young woman with everything she thinks she needs in life, who meets a pop star named Jason. After their chance encounter, Mia rediscovers her passion for chaos, and the two become bound together despite their own respective partners.