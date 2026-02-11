Author Marie A. Eberlein’s New Book, "Breaking Chains," Follows a Woman Whose Passions Are Reignited After a Chance Encounter with a Pop Star Leaves Her Wanting More
Recent release “Breaking Chains” from Page Publishing author Marie A. Eberlein is a stunning novel that centers around Mia, a young woman with everything she thinks she needs in life, who meets a pop star named Jason. After their chance encounter, Mia rediscovers her passion for chaos, and the two become bound together despite their own respective partners.
Bessemer, PA, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marie A. Eberlein, a loving mother with an unwavering passion for writing, has completed her new book, “Breaking Chains”: a fascinating and engaging tale that centers around a young woman who begins to question everything in her life after meeting a pop star who reminds her of what she truly wants.
“After her encounter with Jason Bouchet—a pop star celebrity trapped in an arranged marriage—Mia begins to question her own path,” writes Eberlein.
“Being engaged herself, Mia continues to stand in the center of the tipping scale, contemplating if Will, her self-sufficient stockbroker fiancé, is the one for her.
“Jason, with his captivating presence and unexpected charm, reignites Mia’s need for chaos and abruptness, though she thought that side was long forgotten.
“Despite their respective commitments, their connections beg for more—both platonically but with a secret sense of malice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marie A. Eberlein’s engaging tale is a riveting story of love, self-discovery, empathy, and the courage to embrace the unknown. Born from the author’s own battles with neurological trauma and social exclusion, Eberlein shares “Breaking Chains” to inspire her readers and encourage them to find the strength to forge their own paths in life despite whatever struggles they may endure.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Breaking Chains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
