Author Veronica Johnson’s New Book, “Daily Devotionals and Search Word Puzzles That You May Have a Closer Relationship with God!” Features Devotionals and Puzzles
Recent release “Daily Devotionals and Search Word Puzzles That You May Have a Closer Relationship with God!” from Page Publishing author Veronica Johnson invites readers to begin their days with centering morning devotionals and faith-themed puzzles.
Raeford, NC, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Veronica Johnson, a sixty-seven-year-old woman of God who loves helping people get to know God, their Creator and Heavenly Father, has completed her new book, “Daily Devotionals and Search Word Puzzles That You May Have a Closer Relationship with God!”: an engaging work that helps readers keep God at the forefront of their days, allowing them to bring devotionals and puzzles into their daily faith practices.
Author Veronica Johnson works a full-time job five days a week, helping people. Then on Sundays, she goes to church to worship and praise the Lord for all His goodness to her family and her all week.
She loves the Lord so much, and she aims to please Him each day by being a bright light to this world, that others may see Christ in her and glorify Him.
Johnson writes, “I am a woman of God who truly loves and cares for my family and others! I accepted Jesus Christ, God’s Son, as my personal Savior when I was a teen. I was at a revival at my home church, and another teen, Wanda, who had already accepted Christ as her personal Savior, invited me to the altar that I too might be saved. And I took her advice, went forth to ask for forgiveness of my sins, and asked Jesus Christ to come into my heart—and He did! Thank God I was saved and later was baptized and serving the Lord!”
Published by Page Publishing, Veronica Johnson’s inspiring tale enriches the spiritual lives of readers.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-affirming work can purchase “Daily Devotionals and Search Word Puzzles That You May Have a Closer Relationship with God!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
