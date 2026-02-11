Author LIL’ANN D’s New Book, "Feeling Unwanted," Delves Into a Complex and Painful Relationship Between a Mother and Daughter Marked by Emotional and Physical Abuse
Recent release “Feeling Unwanted” from Page Publishing author LIL’ANN D introduces La’nise, who, longing for love and acceptance, struggles to navigate her mother’s toxic behavior and neglect. Despite her desperate yearning for affection and connection, La’nise is constantly let down and hurt.
New York, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LIL’ANN D, who was born and raised in Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Feeling Unwanted”: a heart-wrenching narrative that explores ongoing emotional turmoil, the lasting impact of abuse, and La’nise’s journey toward self-worth and healing.
Author LIL’ANN D is a single mother to three amazing boys. Despite a challenging childhood, she remains focused on her goals and dreams. She is currently pursuing studies in mental health. She uses writing as her personal form of therapy, self-expression, and self-awareness.
LIL’ANN D writes, “Arriving at our destination, I saw a ‘big’ house, with kids on the front porch playing with other kids. They came up to me and hugged me, welcomed me there. At the time, I did not know that they were related to me until I went inside the house, and there was a lady on the couch looking at me. She smiled at me and said, ‘I’m your mother.’ I thought, ‘Which one of you is my mom?’ even though my mom’s aunt already told me as pulled up to the house. I still had a confused face, like, what’s really going on! Her and mom talked for a bit as they told me to go outside with other kids. Us kids were trying to get to know one another; I was hoping I would like the new adjustments. My mom’s aunt was leaving. I ran after her crying. knowing I would never see her again.”
Published by Page Publishing, LIL’ANN D’s raw and honest tale offers readers a glimpse into the life of someone dealing with abuse and its aftermath.
Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase “Feeling Unwanted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author LIL’ANN D is a single mother to three amazing boys. Despite a challenging childhood, she remains focused on her goals and dreams. She is currently pursuing studies in mental health. She uses writing as her personal form of therapy, self-expression, and self-awareness.
LIL’ANN D writes, “Arriving at our destination, I saw a ‘big’ house, with kids on the front porch playing with other kids. They came up to me and hugged me, welcomed me there. At the time, I did not know that they were related to me until I went inside the house, and there was a lady on the couch looking at me. She smiled at me and said, ‘I’m your mother.’ I thought, ‘Which one of you is my mom?’ even though my mom’s aunt already told me as pulled up to the house. I still had a confused face, like, what’s really going on! Her and mom talked for a bit as they told me to go outside with other kids. Us kids were trying to get to know one another; I was hoping I would like the new adjustments. My mom’s aunt was leaving. I ran after her crying. knowing I would never see her again.”
Published by Page Publishing, LIL’ANN D’s raw and honest tale offers readers a glimpse into the life of someone dealing with abuse and its aftermath.
Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase “Feeling Unwanted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories