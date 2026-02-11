Author LIL’ANN D’s New Book, "Feeling Unwanted," Delves Into a Complex and Painful Relationship Between a Mother and Daughter Marked by Emotional and Physical Abuse

Recent release “Feeling Unwanted” from Page Publishing author LIL’ANN D introduces La’nise, who, longing for love and acceptance, struggles to navigate her mother’s toxic behavior and neglect. Despite her desperate yearning for affection and connection, La’nise is constantly let down and hurt.