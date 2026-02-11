Author Natalia L.T. King’s Book, "What Was I Made For," Rises Like a Battle Hymn, a Mother Breaking Silence, Wielding Love and Courage to Unearth Injustice in Our Schools
"What Was I Made For?" - In her newly released book, Author Natalia L.T. King draws readers into the heartbreaking world of Alan, a young boy slowly crushed by relentless bullying. Presented by Page Publishing, this true story exposes silent suffering, fear, isolation and unseen wounds that children carry home. Alan’s pain calls parents, educators, and communities to confront cruelty hiding in plain sight. A story that refuses silence and denial.
Las Vegas, NV, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Natalia L. T. King’s new book, "What Was I Made For?" is a raw and unflinching true story that pulls readers into the devastating world of Alan—a young boy whose spirit is slowly eroded by relentless bullying. As Alan fights to survive the daily torment of his peers, his mother, Natalia, rises with unbreakable resolve, transforming her fear into fierce advocacy. She refuses to look away, refuses to be silenced, and refuses to let a complacent school system fail her child.
This powerful narrative lays bare the emotional battlefield between a mother and son, exposing the quiet moments of despair, the invisible wounds, and the systemic indifference that allows cruelty to thrive. Natalia’s journey is both heart‑wrenching and courageous as she confronts her own helplessness while watching Alan’s confidence, joy, and sense of self slowly unravel.
Drawing from years of experience in the medical field, Natalia brings a rare depth of empathy and insight to her storytelling. Her understanding of the human condition infuses every page with authenticity, compassion, and urgency. What Was I Made For? is more than a memoir—it is a call for justice, a testament to resilience, and a powerful reminder of a mother’s unwavering love in the face of a system that looks the other way.
Natalia writes, “I lightly touched my son’s face and examined the trauma as I had then reached for his arm and gently removed the bandage to see the damage that had been inflicted. As soon as I removed it and took a look, I could see a hole that fit the exact size of a number two pencil with the lead that had broken off as the tip had stayed embedded. I couldn’t believe I was looking at my son again as he was bruised and battered, and again it had taken place at school… Oliver screamed as the words were followed by a punch to Alan’s face. Oliver had then climbed over the desk with a pencil in one hand and a fist balled in the other. Oliver stabbed Alan in the left arm with such force as the lead broke off and became embedded in the wound. Alan grabbed his arm, at which time Oliver found the opportunity to punch Alan in the mouth once again splitting his lip.”
Published by Page Publishing, Natalia L. T. King’s unflinching narrative shines a spotlight on resilience, the fierce necessity of parental advocacy, and the urgent call for systemic reform within our schools. Through moments that break the heart and others that lift it, her story captures the painful battles countless families are forced to fight in silence. In the end, What Was I Made For? delivers a stirring reminder that love is a force of its own—and that standing up to injustice, no matter how overwhelming it may feel, is not only courageous but essential.
