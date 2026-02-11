Author Natalia L.T. King’s Book, "What Was I Made For," Rises Like a Battle Hymn, a Mother Breaking Silence, Wielding Love and Courage to Unearth Injustice in Our Schools

"What Was I Made For?" - In her newly released book, Author Natalia L.T. King draws readers into the heartbreaking world of Alan, a young boy slowly crushed by relentless bullying. Presented by Page Publishing, this true story exposes silent suffering, fear, isolation and unseen wounds that children carry home. Alan’s pain calls parents, educators, and communities to confront cruelty hiding in plain sight. A story that refuses silence and denial.