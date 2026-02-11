Author Pat Peterson’s New Book, "Airplane on Sunday," Introduces Pricilla, Who Enjoys Sundays with Her Father Until They Are Interrupted by Unspeakable Terror
Recent release “Airplane on Sunday” from Page Publishing author Pat Peterson is a twisty and mysterious novel that follows Pricilla, whose lovely Sundays with her father are cut short by a horrific incident.
Spartanburg, SC, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pat Peterson, a lifelong South Carolinian, completed her new book, “Airplane on Sunday”: an original novel follows Pricilla, who enjoys Sunday afternoons walks with her father, a tradition Pricilla and her father had enjoyed since she could first remember. They would play games by naming tall trees, different species of birds, and wave at low-flying airplanes. She loves these walks with her father and looked forward to each Sunday with excitement for a four-year-old. But what horror could take place on this Sunday that could block the memory of every walk?
Author Pat Peterson enjoys the beach and the mountains. She is very adventurous and loves parasailing, bungee jumping, zip-lining, and spending time with family and friends. She has a deep love for animals and supports animal groups. Outside her strong faith in God, her first loves are having fun and writing.
Peterson writes, “There were rooms upstairs that were never used. Still, deep down, Rema dreamed of having more children, and she loved her spacious yard and wooded area that surrounded the property. She knew she would also have the spacious roaming land when they moved into their new house. At least it was close, and she wouldn’t feel too homesick.”
She continues, “She walked up the stairs and began to eye the mementos they had stored there since Prissy had come into their lives. She walked into another room where she had stored gardening supplies. So much to pack, she thought, then she saw the large storage area which was behind a sliding door. ‘And this is not the half of it,’ she said aloud, as she looked into the storage area.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pat Peterson’s impactful tale follows Pricilla as she attempts to uncover what took place that reigned within her entire soul for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Airplane on Sunday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
