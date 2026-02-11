Author Richard Krauland’s New Book, "The Bridge From Science to God," is a Captivating Read Exploring How Modern Scientific Discoveries Show Evidence of a Divine Creator
Recent release “The Bridge From Science to God” from Page Publishing author Richard Krauland is a compelling read discussing the intersectionality of faith and science. Utilizing recent discoveries in fields such as astrophysics, chemistry, and molecular biology, Krauland argues that scientists have pushed back the frontiers of human knowledge to the point where the role of the divine is undeniable.
Kittanning, PA, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Krauland, a loving husband of fifty years as well as a proud father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “The Bridge From Science to God”: a fascinating examination of recent scientific discoveries over the past quarter of a century that offers conclusive evidence of God’s existence that can no longer be ignored by those who claim to truly believe and trust in science.
“If you believe in science, then you already believe in God. You just don’t know it yet,” writes Krauland. “The fact is that during these past twenty-five years or so, scientists in the fields of Astronomy, Astrophysics, Chemistry, Particle Physics, Molecular Biology, and Biotechnology Engineering, have clearly developed the scientific evidence to prove God is real. He is present, and He is aware of us.
“Once you see this evidence and accept this truth, then your life is in for some wonderful changes. You will accomplish more than you ever thought was possible.
“This will be much easier than you think. There is no entrance exam. No physical qualifications. Nothing to memorize. You do not need to discuss this with anyone. There are no permissions required. No forms to fill out. No one else needs to even know. This is between you and God.
“The only thing stopping you, is you. And you can fix that starting right now.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Krauland’s enlightening series will help readers separate the truth from the misconceptions, and is a must-read for both believers who want scientific validation for their faith as well as non-believers who trust in science.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Bridge From Science to God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
