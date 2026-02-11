Author Richard Krauland’s New Book, "The Bridge From Science to God," is a Captivating Read Exploring How Modern Scientific Discoveries Show Evidence of a Divine Creator

Recent release “The Bridge From Science to God” from Page Publishing author Richard Krauland is a compelling read discussing the intersectionality of faith and science. Utilizing recent discoveries in fields such as astrophysics, chemistry, and molecular biology, Krauland argues that scientists have pushed back the frontiers of human knowledge to the point where the role of the divine is undeniable.