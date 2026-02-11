Author Vecenti’s New Book, "Residential," Explores Methods for Counseling Adolescents and Young Adults with Family Issues That Incorporate Native American Approaches
Recent release “Residential” from Page Publishing author Vecenti is an enlightening read that discusses the intersection of modern education and traditional Indigenous culture. Drawing on the author’s own experiences as a counselor to a predominantly Navajo student body, “Residential” focuses on providing counseling that respects and addresses specific Native American issues.
New York, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vecenti, a veteran of the military who worked at Wingate High School for thirty-six years and four years at Window Schools, has completed his new book, “Residential”: a thought-provoking look at how educators and counselors can work to address the specific needs of Native American students and young adults.
“I worked with young adults who had family issues that resulted in enrolling the student in a boarding school,” writes Vecenti. “This work covers the point of counseling using the Navaho ways and using Native American issues. Most of the students I worked with speak fluent Navaho, and when they go home, they go back to the old ways. When they come back to school, they have high disciplinary issues.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vecenti's engaging guide is shared with the hope of helping staff members of Navajo schools become better equipped to handle the beliefs, fears, and emotional
turmoil of their students, thus allowing them to succeed in a safer educational environment.
