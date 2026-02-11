Author Vecenti’s New Book, "Residential," Explores Methods for Counseling Adolescents and Young Adults with Family Issues That Incorporate Native American Approaches

Recent release “Residential” from Page Publishing author Vecenti is an enlightening read that discusses the intersection of modern education and traditional Indigenous culture. Drawing on the author’s own experiences as a counselor to a predominantly Navajo student body, “Residential” focuses on providing counseling that respects and addresses specific Native American issues.