AiTrado Launches Super Real Estate Platform for Agent-Free Transactions

AiTrado has launched its super real estate platform and completed its first fully end-to-end residential transaction without a traditional real estate agent. The platform brings together AI-guided negotiation, contract and amendment generation, inspection analysis, document management, and title and lender coordination in one system. AiTrado is now live in Minneapolis, with planned expansion to Chicago and Tampa in late spring and availability in at least five states by the end of 2026.