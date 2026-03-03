AiTrado Launches Super Real Estate Platform for Agent-Free Transactions
AiTrado has launched its super real estate platform and completed its first fully end-to-end residential transaction without a traditional real estate agent. The platform brings together AI-guided negotiation, contract and amendment generation, inspection analysis, document management, and title and lender coordination in one system. AiTrado is now live in Minneapolis, with planned expansion to Chicago and Tampa in late spring and availability in at least five states by the end of 2026.
Minneapolis, MN, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AiTrado has launched a super real estate platform and completed its first fully end-to-end residential transaction without a traditional real estate agent.
The transaction was conducted entirely within the AiTrado system, enabling buyers and sellers to negotiate terms, generate and sign offers and amendments, analyze inspection reports, manage documents, and coordinate title and lender services in one secure platform. No commission was paid.
AiTrado is targeting an estimated 450,000 for sale by owner, off-market, and wholesale transactions completed annually, a segment that often operates without agents but still requires professional-grade tools.
The platform consolidates those tools into a single workflow, including AI-moderated negotiation, contract and amendment generation, inspection report analysis, encrypted messaging, document storage, and transaction coordination from offer through closing.
“These transactions already happen without agents,” said Haythem Khalil, founder and chief executive officer of AiTrado. “We’re providing all of the tools agents use, without the commissions, in one system built for this market.”
Khalil said the completed transaction validated the platform’s real-world use. “This was a live deal between a buyer and seller who completed the entire process inside AiTrado, from negotiation through closing coordination, without relying on outside systems.”
AiTrado is now live in Minneapolis, with expansion to Chicago and Tampa planned for late spring and availability in at least five states by the end of 2026.
Website: aitrado.com
Contact: Haythem@aitrado.com
