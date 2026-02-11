William O. Ritchie Jr.’s, “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel,” is Released

Recent release “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel” from Page Publishing author William O. Ritchie Jr. confronts the duality of American heroism and historical injustice.