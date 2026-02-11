William O. Ritchie Jr.’s, “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel,” is Released
Recent release “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel” from Page Publishing author William O. Ritchie Jr. confronts the duality of American heroism and historical injustice.
Clinton, MD, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William O. Ritchie Jr., a historian, memoirist, and retired homicide commander whose life’s work bridges the personal and the political, the ancestral and the institutional, has completed his new book, “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel”: a powerful narrative that highlights the untold contributions of the enslaved men, women, and children whose labor sustained the farms, fed the troops, and underpinned the very fight for liberty.
A 1971 graduate of Howard University and its first known NCAA All-American, author William O. Ritchie Jr.’s early achievements in athletics were matched by a distinguished career in law enforcement, where he led investigations into some of the most pivotal cases in the history of Washington, DC.
But it is his work as a genealogist and cultural truth-teller that anchors this book. With proven lineage to seventeen Revolutionary War patriots, including his fifth great-grandfather William Parks, Ritchie has spent decades uncovering the buried stories of Black Americans whose lives were shaped, stolen, or silenced by slavery during the nation’s founding. His research, housed in institutions like the Library of Congress, SAR Library and DAR Library, confronts the paradox of liberty and bondage with unflinching clarity.
Ritchie’s honors include a Cameroonian title, national leadership in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), and advisory roles in historical and agricultural organizations. His previous book, A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution, donates all proceeds to nonprofit causes, including Howard University. One hundred percent of the Sequel proceeds will be donation to Howard University.
In this volume, Ritchie turns his lens toward the enslaved—those whose labor built the revolution, but whose names are often erased from its narrative. With the precision of a detective and the empathy of a descendant, he reconstructs lives from fragments, challenges sanitized histories, and insists on remembrance.
Ritchie writes, “In 2026, our country will celebrate in grand fashion its 250th birthday. Government entities, private institutions, and a host of legacy organizations are in the planning stages in remembrance of significant events resulting in the birth of our nation. These include glorious battles won and lost during the Revolutionary War period. We will discuss the many contributions of individuals and groups who made end-of-life sacrifices in pursuit of independence. Libraries are full of books and other forms of documentation acknowledging and celebrating the lives of individuals whom we now recognize as Revolutionary War patriots.”
Published by Page Publishing, William O. Ritchie Jr.’s compelling work paints a vivid portrait of a nation built not only by celebrated patriots but also by the unnamed and unfree.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A 1971 graduate of Howard University and its first known NCAA All-American, author William O. Ritchie Jr.’s early achievements in athletics were matched by a distinguished career in law enforcement, where he led investigations into some of the most pivotal cases in the history of Washington, DC.
But it is his work as a genealogist and cultural truth-teller that anchors this book. With proven lineage to seventeen Revolutionary War patriots, including his fifth great-grandfather William Parks, Ritchie has spent decades uncovering the buried stories of Black Americans whose lives were shaped, stolen, or silenced by slavery during the nation’s founding. His research, housed in institutions like the Library of Congress, SAR Library and DAR Library, confronts the paradox of liberty and bondage with unflinching clarity.
Ritchie’s honors include a Cameroonian title, national leadership in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), and advisory roles in historical and agricultural organizations. His previous book, A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution, donates all proceeds to nonprofit causes, including Howard University. One hundred percent of the Sequel proceeds will be donation to Howard University.
In this volume, Ritchie turns his lens toward the enslaved—those whose labor built the revolution, but whose names are often erased from its narrative. With the precision of a detective and the empathy of a descendant, he reconstructs lives from fragments, challenges sanitized histories, and insists on remembrance.
Ritchie writes, “In 2026, our country will celebrate in grand fashion its 250th birthday. Government entities, private institutions, and a host of legacy organizations are in the planning stages in remembrance of significant events resulting in the birth of our nation. These include glorious battles won and lost during the Revolutionary War period. We will discuss the many contributions of individuals and groups who made end-of-life sacrifices in pursuit of independence. Libraries are full of books and other forms of documentation acknowledging and celebrating the lives of individuals whom we now recognize as Revolutionary War patriots.”
Published by Page Publishing, William O. Ritchie Jr.’s compelling work paints a vivid portrait of a nation built not only by celebrated patriots but also by the unnamed and unfree.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “A Black Man’s Journey to the Sons of the American Revolution: My Revolutionary War Patriots were the Owners of Slaves! The Sequel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories