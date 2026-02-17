Tuscana Properties Expands Crypto Payment Capabilities Through Stellar Integration and Shift4 Partnership
Together, Stellar, Shift4, and Tuscana Properties are advancing crypto payments as a viable option in real estate, supporting broader adoption of digital assets as a medium of exchange in one of the world’s most significant asset classes.
San Jose, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tuscana Properties, a leading Bay Area real estate firm, has expanded its ability to accept cryptocurrency payments by leveraging the Stellar network, a fast, low-cost blockchain, through Shift4’s Pay with Crypto solution. The collaboration reflects a broader push by Shift4 with infrastructure support from Stellar to accelerate real-world crypto payment adoption, with real estate emerging as a key go-to-market sector.
Through Shift4’s crypto payment infrastructure, Tuscana Properties can now utilize the Stellar network’s fast settlement speeds and efficient payment rails to support property transactions. This enables buyers to use cryptocurrency while maintaining a familiar and compliant transaction experience for merchants and service providers.
The integration aligns with increasing demand for crypto-enabled real estate transactions. In 2025, crypto-funded real estate purchases reached approximately $4.2 billion, highlighting the growing role of digital assets in high-value, real-world payments. Markets such as Miami have already demonstrated how crypto settlement can reduce transaction friction, shorten closing timelines, and improve accessibility for international buyers - trends now extending into other major U.S. real estate hubs.
The Stellar network provides the underlying infrastructure for fast, secure, and low-fee value transfer, which is well suited for large-ticket transactions where speed, transparency, and cost efficiency are critical. When paired with Shift4’s Pay with Crypto platform, these capabilities can be applied within established industries without requiring merchants to directly interact with blockchain technology.
“The Stellar network provides the kind of modern settlement infrastructure these markets have been missing,” said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. “This integration is a clear signal that digital asset payments are moving beyond experimentation into high-value, real-world transactions.”
For Tuscana Properties, the collaboration represents an opportunity to meet buyers where their capital increasingly resides (in digital assets), while modernizing the payment experience. For Stellar and Shift4, it underscores a shared commitment to move crypto payments beyond experimentation and into practical, scalable commercial use cases. “Crypto payments in real estate are no longer theoretical, they’re operational,” said Sandy Jamison, Broker/Owner of Tuscana Properties. “This collaboration with Stellar and Shift4 represents the next evolution of how high-value assets are bought and sold, using modern financial rails built for a global economy.”
https://www.tuscanaproperties.com/
https://stellar.org/
https://www.shift4.com/crypto
Contact
Tuscana PropertiesContact
Sandy Jamison
408-802-4017
www.tuscanaproperties.com
Sandy Jamison
408-802-4017
www.tuscanaproperties.com
