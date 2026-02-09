QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud One Official: Shared Cloud Storage for NAS Backups and Scalable Object Storage
Taipei, Taiwan, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the official launch of myQNAPcloud One, a subscription-based unified cloud storage solution. This service combines advanced version myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with myQNAPcloud Object, an S3-compatible object storage service. Users can flexibly utilize their subscribed storage capacity across both services, based on actual usage needs—eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.
“Before today’s official launch, myQNAPcloud One was validated through early access usage in 2025, demonstrating its practicality for both NAS backup and object storage scenarios,” said Vivian Luo, Product Manager at QNAP. “Real-world user feedback showed clear demand for a unified cloud storage service that eliminates the trade-offs between architecture complexity and cost.”
Key Features of myQNAPcloud One:
▪️Simple Pricing & Free Data Transfer
With myQNAPcloud One, users can select flexible storage plans starting at 1TB. No additional charges are required for data transmission or API requests, providing a predictable and straightforward pricing model for businesses.
▪️Data Immutability
Safeguard business data with object lock features. These features protect against ransomware, accidental deletions, and unauthorized changes, while also meeting regulatory compliance for industries like healthcare, finance, and education.
▪️Streamlined Backup & Recovery
Seamlessly integrated with QNAP NAS backup solutions, myQNAPcloud One performs an ideal remote backup destination along with simplified backup management.
▪️Enhanced Compliance and Security
myQNAPcloud One is designed to meet strict privacy and security standards, making it a trusted solution for industries requiring secure, compliant cloud storage.
▪️Advanced Features for NAS Backups
myQNAPcloud One enhances myQNAPcloud Storage with advanced features like 180-day user activity monitoring, file sharing with expiration settings, and up to 100 file versions for secure and efficient data management.
▪️Global Access with High Performance
Featuring 13 global data centers, myQNAPcloud One ensures low-latency access and reliable performance for users worldwide. myQNAPcloud One meets global compliance standards, including data security and privacy regulations, ensuring your business remains compliant in each region.
For more information and subscription plan, visit www.qnap.com or contact local sales team for a tailored solution.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
