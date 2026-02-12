Author Deborah Boos Aloi’s New Book, "Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid," Follows a Young Girl Who Imagines a Giant Beachy Feast to Help Her Go Fishing with Her Dad

Recent release “Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Deborah Boos Aloi is a captivating story that follows Sarah, a young girl whose father is too busy napping to go fishing with her. Not content with staying on the beach all day, Sarah uses her imagination to begin swallowing up everything she would need for a fishing trip.