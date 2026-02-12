Author Deborah Boos Aloi’s New Book, "Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid," Follows a Young Girl Who Imagines a Giant Beachy Feast to Help Her Go Fishing with Her Dad
Recent release “Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Deborah Boos Aloi is a captivating story that follows Sarah, a young girl whose father is too busy napping to go fishing with her. Not content with staying on the beach all day, Sarah uses her imagination to begin swallowing up everything she would need for a fishing trip.
Naples, FL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Boos Aloi has completed her new book, “Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who imagines a large beachy feast when she finds herself longing to go fishing with her father.
Author Debborah Boos Aloi is inspired by all things beachy: from her first business, Ocean ’n Motion, to supporting marine life stranding centers. She is an avid sheller, making all types of shell art. Deborah loves riding her bike on the beach and taking fabulous photos of sunsets from where she lives in Southwest Florida. She encourages silliness and smiles for ages one to one hundred. Her greatest love is her three talented and adventurous daughters.
Aloi writes, “Silly sweet Sarah sat slumped on the sand, when she got an idea that was deliciously grand…
“What’s a girl to do when her dad just wants to nap on the beach, when sandcastles and seashells are not what she seeks?
“Use her imagination, of course!
“Sarah’s tongue-twisting feast is totally tempting. A silly fish tale with a very sweet ending!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Deborah Boos Aloi’s engaging adventure is inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for the beach, and promises to take readers of all ages on a wild ride as Sarah continues to swallow everything she would need to go fishing. With colorful artwork to help bring Aloi’s story to life, “Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid” is sure to delight young readers and invite them to revisit this humorous tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Silly Sweet Sarah Swallowed a Squid" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
