Glaister Bell, MD’s Newly Released "A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness" is Biblically Grounded Guide for Sharing Faith with Clarity and Compassion
“A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glaister Bell, MD is an instructional Christian resource that systematically examines the foundational principles of witnessing through the lens of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts.
New York, NY, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective”: a practical, Scripture-centered guide designed to equip believers with a deeper understanding of how to share the gospel effectively in today’s cultural climate. “A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective” is the creation of published author, Glaister Bell, MD.
Bell shares, “I consider this book to be a scripturally sound, instructional guide on becoming an effective Christian witness in this twenty-first century.
This book proposes to be a valuable tool, especially since the social paradigms of the postmodern world are quite nimble in their efforts to obfuscate the simplicity and profundity of the biblical message of salvation.
Dr. Bell captures the fundamentals of the scriptural instructions about personal salvation as well as the relevant doctrinal support for new Christians. In this age when even mature Christians are forgetting the basics of how they found Christ, it should be instructive.
A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective should be a valuable ministry tool for churches with Christian education programs, as well as to families and individuals wanting to share their faith in Jesus Christ from a more biblically informed perspective.
Bishop Dr. Desmond Whittaker
Senior Pastor, Light of the World Christian Fellowship
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glaister Bell, MD’s new book offers a thoughtful and accessible framework for Christian evangelism, grounded in Scripture and tailored to believers at all stages of spiritual maturity. It encourages readers to rediscover foundational truths while developing confidence and conviction in their Christian witness.
Consumers can purchase “A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A to Z on Becoming an Effective Christian Witness: A Lucan Perspective”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
